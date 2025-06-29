Jacob Zuma has filed an application to appeal his expulsion from the African National Congress

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader said his membership of the real ANC of Luthuli, Tambo and Mandela cannot be erased

Social media users were divided over Zuma's latest decision, with some now saying that they understand Floyd Shivambu more

Jacob Zuma has surprised many by indicating that he plans to appeal his expulsion from the ANC. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ Darren Stewart

GAUTENG – Jacob Zuma is attempting once again to appeal the decision to expel him from the African National Congress.

The former State president was expelled from the party in June 2024 for bringing the party into disrepute. It came after Zuma decided to form and campaign for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party before the National General Elections in May 2024.

Despite failing previous attempts to be reinstated as a member, Zuma has not given up and will again appeal the decision.

Zuma launches application against termination of membership

With the country marking the 70th Anniversary of the adoption of the Freedom Charter on 26 June 2025, the MK Party announced that Zuma was launching an application against Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC. The application, which will be heard in the High Court, is to set aside the decision to terminate his 65-year-long membership.

“President Zuma is on record saying that his membership of the real ANC of Luthuli, Tambo and Mandela cannot be erased by sell-outs and DA puppets like Ramaphosa and Mbalula,” the statement read.

It added that the sell-out tendencies were the reason the MK Party was formed on 16 December 2023. It continued that the decision to launch the application on Freedom Charter Day served as a reminder of the unforgivable betrayal of the people by the ANC. The statement said that Ramaphosa reversed the small gains achieved since 1994.

"The MK Party is fully behind President Zuma in this groundbreaking case, which will hopefully see his dual membership of the MK Party and the real ANC, not the sell-out ANC of Ramaphosa, restored,” the statement continued.

You can view the whole statement below.

What you need to know about Zuma’s expulsion

The ANC suspended Zuma in January 2024 following his decision to launch the MK Party in December 2023.

Zuma defended his desire to be a member of both the ANC and the MK Party during an interview with a journalist.

The ANC summoned Zuma to a disciplinary hearing in July 2024, months after he was first suspended.

In November 2024, Zuma indicated that he intended to appeal his expulsion from the ANC.

In January 2025, Zuma demanded reinstatement into the ANC and even threatened legal action against the party.

South Africans are divided by Zuma’s application

Social media users weighed in on Zuma’s latest attempt, with some showing support for him and others choosing to mock his decision.

Siyanda E Sithole said:

“uBaba is the sole owner of the ANC. He can deregister it from the IEC whenever he wants. uBaba is a seasoned chess master.”

Guava Mhlonishwa Khalulu stated:

“There is no merit in this matter. This application will be dismissed with costs.”

Sya Bhebheza Chili added:

"The MKP is fully behind President Zuma in this groundbreaking case, which will hopefully see him have dual membership in the MKP and the real ANC.”

Tshifhiwa Maxwell Mashau joked:

“You’re married to someone else, but also claim to still be married to your ex.”

Bheki Dludlu stated:

“Initially, I thought Floyd was lying when he said some in the MKP are always on drugs and drinking alcohol. Now, I totally believe him.”

Tshepo Nikka Tee said:

“Confusion in human form.”

Sanele Mandlesilo Silangwe added:

“Now I understand why Floyd will not, and should not, resign from the MK Party even if he intends to start a new party.”

Nzululwazi Mtolo stated:

“I think his delusional now.”

Fikile Mbalula fed up with Zuma’s appeals

