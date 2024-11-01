The President of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, appealed the African National Congress's ruling to expel him from the party

Zuma was shown the door after he was suspended for throwing his weight behind the newly formed MK Party

Despite various attempts to plead his case and assure the party of his loyalty, he was expelled, and he is fighting his expulsion

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Jacob Zuma is appealing his expulsion from the ANC. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress is expected to meet virtually to discuss the former president and MK Party leader's appeal for expulsion from the party.

ANC to discuss Zuma's appeal

The party's national disciplinary committee will meet on 1 November 2024 to discuss Zuma's appeal. Zuma was expelled from the party after he was declared the president of the MK Party, a party he endorsed during its launch in December 2023. Zuma held two memberships and insisted that he was still a member of the ANC while campaigning for the MK Party.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zuma, an ANC member at heart

According to Eyewitness News, Zuma made a Freudian slip recently during an MK Party press briefing. He mistakenly called the MK Party the African National Congress. Zuma also said in a past interview that he will always be a member of the ANC and that he started the MK Party to save the former ruling party.

Tony Yengeni to represent Zuma

Former Chief Whip Tony Yengeni, who represented him during his disciplinary procedure, will once more represent Zuma during the hearing. Zuma has come under fire from ANC members, most notably secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who slammed Zuma for his dual party membership. He has since spoken against the MK Party and recently dismissed it as a Zuma project, even though it is the official opposition.

Jacob Zuma pictured with his teenage children

In a Zuma-related article, Briefly News reported that Zuma was seen with his teenage children.

In a picture that went viral, a visibly old Zuma posed with his teenage children, and South Africans roasted him, saying that he was old enough to be their great-grandfather.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News