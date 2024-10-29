Politicians like former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa and ANC NEC member Pule Mabe have been arrested

Their arrest marks a trend in politicians facing the might of the law, with some being arrested after the Government of National Unity was created

Stellenbosh University's Director of Public Leadership, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, spoke to Briefly News and weighed in on these arrests

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Professor Ndevu believes ANC's election performance may be behind Pule Mabe and Zizi Kodwa's arrests. Images: Michele Spatari/ AFP via Getty Images and OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Stellenbosch University's Director of Public Leadership, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, said the African National Congress's dismal performance at the 2024 general elections may be one factor behind a rise in politicians' arrests.

Politicians arrested

Speaking to Briefly News, Ndevu commented on the arrests of ANC members following the 2024 general elections. These include former Sports, Arts, and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa, who was arrested in June 2024 shortly after the elections. He faced corruption charges after the Zondo Commission of Inquiry revealed that he received bribes from an IT company. Pule Mabe, a former member of the National Executive Committee, was arrested on corruption charges

Ndevu weighs in

Ndevu told Briefly News that the ANC's poor performance at the elections could be one factor behind the arrests. He said the outcomes of the national and provincial elections, which saw the ANC lose its long-held majority support, could be why members face the law's might.

"The arrests may demonstrate that it is changing its attitude towards unethical behaviour among the state. It could (also) be pressure from its GNU partners, chief amongst them being the DA, which may be forcing them to act on these issues," he said.

More arrests could come

Ndevu also remarked on the urgent need to implement the recommendations of the Zondo Commission Inquiry into State Capture. The recommendations identified individuals and organisations of interest, some of which are now in court.

"With the high level of irregular expenditure, non-compliance with policy provisions and service delivery challenges, it's expected that more arrests will be made."

Pule Mabe steps aside

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mabe stepped down from his ANC NEC duties.

Mabe invoked the step-aside policy after he was arrested, appeared in court and was released on bail after he was accused of tender fraud.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News