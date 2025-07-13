Fan-favourite actress Shalate Sekhabi, who will bid farewell to her popular role as Shoki Zwide this July, says she's honoured to join the ACA

According to media reports, Sekhabi has joined the African Creative Agency, which represents Grammy-award-winning singer Tyla

This comes after Sekhabi's popular role, Shoki Zwide, got written out of the E.TV fashion telenovela this July

Shalate Sekhabi has left 'House of Zwide'.

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actress and singer Shalate Sekhabi, who recently exited E.TV's House of Zwide as Shoki Zwide, has signed with African Creative Agency (ACA).

Sekhabi, who recently opened up about her breakout role in the e.TV fashion telenovela reveals in an interview that she's thrilled about her new journey.

The singer reveals in an interview with Daily Sun that she's incredibly honoured to be featured alongside Olly Zondi and Ayakha Ntunja in the spotlight by African Creative Agency.

"To have the support of an agency like ACA, which celebrates African authenticity and creative excellence, makes me feel secure," says Sekhabi.

House of Zwide fans recently took to social media to mourn the actress's character, who will die in the hospital after a horrific car accident with her husband, Nkosi Zwide (Wanda Zuma).

House of Zwide fans bid farewell to the much-loved character

Tatenda Nicola Dzeka Ngwenya replied:

"I'm not worried about Shoki leaving HOZ. She was just eating, kissing Nkosi and meeting up with Zobuhle. RIP."

Thandy MaNcube responded:

"She must rest in peace. I loved her a lot, and I was inspired by her role in HOZ. I am so hurt that she is gone. She was my role model in HOZ."

Se Na Te replied:

"I feel like she should return because House of Zwide won't be the same without her. First it was Rea, then the head of the Zwide family, now this. I feel like it's not fair, seriously."

Mpho Mogobye said:

"Nkosi and Shoki are a couple in life, and they are going to get married in December, guys.

Kolobile Jane replied:

"I understand that she wants to focus on her burgeoning music career. I guess it's goodbye. We will always love you."

Ntombi Mabuza said:

"Shoki, we will miss you so much. We love you so much, Shoki. Rest in peace."

Smangele Dhlamini replied:

"Why do I miss her already? It was too early."

Asli Mika wrote:

"Msizi is the one who caused the accident. He didn't know that Shoki left with Nkosi. Msizi wanted Nkosi to have an accident, but unfortunately, Shoki came with."

Actress and singer joins Tyla's agency.

Source: Twitter

