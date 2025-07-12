Fans of Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Minnie Ntuli have begun a petition to remove the media personality from radio and TV

This comes after the star issued a statement on Facebook following the criticism she received on social media

The radio and TV personality has apologised and admitted she's “appalled” by her own behaviour after a physical altercation with Londie London

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Social media users petition to remove Minnie Ntuli from Gagasi FM. Image: DailySunSA

Source: Twitter

A petition has been launched to oust Minnie Ntuli from radio and TV following her assault against Londie London, who has taken legal action against her.

Ntuli also received backlash on social media on Saturday, 12 July, when she apologised to her Real Housewives of Durban cast members,

X user Mapeh10 shared a screenshot of the petition against Ntuli on Saturday.

Change.org reveals that the petition has been created to remove Minnie Ntuli from radio and television platforms for bullying behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the website, the petition against Ntuli had received over 46,000 signatures at the time of publishing this article.

Real Housewives of Durban fans cancel Ntuli

@Yvierella said:

"Now there's even a petition to get her fired, it's chaii for her."

@BiyelaSithu replied:

"She was moving like a villain in a Nigerian movie. It was giving Beyoncé vs Sierra."

@ja_nosipho wrote:

"When she comes back, please let me know as well. I will hate her till heaven."

@EStalli01 said:

"Please ping us so we can deal with her accordingly."

@THEE_mayDAYbaby responded:

"I am a long-term hater. I don’t even listen to that radio station, but I’m willing to call in to cuss her the f out."

@Sesi_Lerato2 wrote:

"We apologise, Mama. I will take accountability that I am one of those who said she must come back, but after this reunion, no, I am gatvol."

@toxicprince_rsa said:

"That big booty b*tch must never step foot in these streets because we will be waiting."

@khabo37927 responded:

"She must ask Lady Zamar, Askhohli!" (We don't forget).

@ZanoMabaso1 said:

"You’ve just lost a listener. Minnie is a vile human being, and the fact that Gagasi FM is still giving her a platform is crazy."

@Brokegirl101_ wrote:

"And it would be so valid when it comes to her. Kusho k’thi ao zwan (it means) ne nonsense."

@Tshiamo09102020 replied:

"@gagasifm, please remove Minnie. We can't deal with someone who refuses to consider facts and bullies others to that extent. As listeners, we would like someone with good leadership skills who can positively influence every environment they enter."

@pumlawilbon said:

"As a woman. I am appalled at Minnie and her actions. I don’t wanna to hear or see this girl on my TV screens. What a vile person."

'Real Housewives of Durban' fans want Ntuli to lose her job. Images: DailySunSA and Londie_London_Official

Source: UGC

The Real Housewives of Durban: Unseen footage of Minnie Ntuli assaulting Londie London goes viral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that the drama on The Real Housewives of Durban just keeps reaching new heights with the release of never-before-seen footage from season 5's housewife.

Minnie Ntuli assaulted Londie London during a heated confrontation between the two.

The video of the attack has gone viral, and fans are calling for Showmax to take a stand against the bullying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News