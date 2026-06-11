A rare wildlife case transformed what would have been a routine day at the veterinary hospital into an unforgettable learning experience for students

Advanced diagnostic imaging equipment was brought into full use and carefully applied in a situation that required precision

Online reactions quickly took over the conversation, with social media users responding in a blend of concern, admiration, and humour

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Students and vets stood around the lion on the table. Image: @Onderstepoort Veterinary Animal Hospital

Source: Facebook

A lion has left South Africans stunned after being wheeled into a CT scanner at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital.

The images, shared on Facebook, show the big cat undergoing a full work-up that included ultrasound and CT scans, with veterinary students assisting specialists during the process.

The hospital confirmed that students were gaining hands-on experience during the procedure whereby the lion was referred for a full diagnostic investigation to help determine its condition.

"This lion was referred to us for a comprehensive diagnostic work-up, including both an ultrasound examination and a CT scan."

The lion underwent different diagnostic work. Image: @Onderstepoort Veterinary Animal Hospital

Source: Facebook

Onderstepoort provides care and training

Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital (Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital) is a top veterinary hospital in South Africa, known for handling complex animal cases using modern, advanced equipment. It treats a wide range of animals including pets, horses, farm animals, and wildlife, and also serves as a referral centre where other vets send difficult cases for specialist care.

The hospital runs 24/7 emergency services and scheduled appointments during the week, making sure animals get help when they need it most. It also doubles as a teaching hospital, where vets and students work together using high-tech diagnostics and treatment methods to give animals proper, evidence-based care while training the next generation of veterinary professionals.

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans joke about 'CAT scan'

Social media users quickly focused on the pun that the moment provided and praised the teams work. This is what Mzansi had to say on their page:

Juliette Donkin said:

“Puts a whole new meaning on being a CAT scan”

Susan De Kock wrote:

“He barely fits in the CAT scan 🦁”

Stephi Van Maanen added:

“Did he need a CAT scan 🤪 hope he is ok!”

Janine Graham asked:

“What was the results and diagnosis?”

Chantelle Jansen van Vuuren said:

“This is the kind of post that makes a future wildlife-vet-mom's heart happy!”

And Sherry Pretorius added:

“Beautiful animal, truly magnificent ❤️ Thank you Onderstepoort for your hard work and dedication”

More Briefly News Stories on lions

Lions were spotted around the Skukuza Golf Course in Kruger National Park, where golfers and staff were left startled as the big cats freely roamed and sparked dramatic wildlife encounters on the course.

South Africans reacted with outrage after a loose lion in KwaZulu-Natal was reportedly euthanised following a public safety incident, sparking debate online about wildlife management and human-animal conflict.

A Kruger National Park visitor sparked outrage online after being filmed breaking strict park rules by stepping out of his vehicle during a lion sighting to get a closer look and photograph the animals.

Source: Briefly News