A motorist handed a petrol attendant a cash tip after refuelling at a South African filling station

The gesture was captured on video and shows the driver giving the attendant a stack of R100 notes after service was completed

The clip later spread online, where viewers discussed appreciation for petrol attendants and frontline service workers

A motorist has been recorded giving a petrol attendant a cash tip while refuelling his vehicle at a filling station in South Africa on 3 June 2026. The video was posted on TikTok by user @bradley_mj_kid and shows the incident taking place inside a parked car at a petrol station where the attendant had just completed refuelling the vehicle.

Sitting inside his vehicle, Bradley talked through his open window with a petrol attendant at a filling station before giving him a generous tip. Image: bradley_mj_kid

Source: Instagram

The motorist handed the attendant a stack of R100 notes as a gratuity after he filled his car. The interaction took place as the attendant carried out routine fuel service duties, with the driver remaining seated in his vehicle during the exchange. He asked the petrol attendant to choose a number between six and ten, and he randmly chose six, and he gave him R600.

In a caption accompanying the post, the motorist explained that the gesture was made in appreciation of service workers who perform their duties daily.

“These guys inspire me. They work incredibly hard, always show up with a smile and give their best no matter what,” he wrote.

Driver pays large cash tip for R400 petrol

The petrol attendant could not believe his eyes. He asked if the gentleman was sure multiple times, and even asked if it was a prank. The man confirmed he was serious and that he deserves it, proceeding to pay the R400 for the petrol poured in his car.

The clip by user @bradley_mj_kid later circulated widely on social media, with users responding to the gesture and sharing similar experiences involving tipping service workers at petrol stations and in other service roles.

A split-screen showed Bradley smiling and speaking warmly to the camera. Image: bradley_mj_kid

Source: Instagram

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi applauds the philanthropist

M0nyane wrote:

“Lovely! ❤️🤣 I would’ve been pissed if he chose 1.”

Joshua_bekis wrote:

“I can tell you, even still now, he hasn't used that money, thinking you're going to come back for it. 😂😂”

Ryandutoit1 commented:

“May god keep your pockets full. 🙌”

Paxwell_mt asked:

“Can you buy me an iPhone?”

Tavernerpearce commented:

“I want to be able to do this one day. These guys work very hard and get paid very little; they deserve this kind of help.”

Kwanele Mmhlongo wrote:

“One love, no racism, brother. ❤️🔥”

james04.05 commented:

“Thank you man, this is amazing ❤️..”

Kuhlekonke7011 wrote:

“May god bless you. ❤️❤️❤️”

Khosi_xulus89 commented:

“Petrol attendants are the best. 😍😍😍”

Molefinyane84 wrote:

“Thank you very much.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about petrol attendants

A heart-warming video shared on X has captured the tender moment a petrol attendant paused his work to help a stray dog.

Shell petrol attendant Chevaan Abrahams explains how he stepped in to help a pregnant woman give birth in the early hours of the morning at a garage in Kuils River.

A Cape Town petrol attendant became a local champion after stepping in to help a pregnant woman safely give birth directly at his workstation.

Source: Briefly News