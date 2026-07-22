Orania's official Facebook page shared footage of a lively Boeredanse performance held inside a large hall in the Afrikaner town

The clip showed participants dressed in period-style attire performing traditional Boer folk dances, drawing comparisons to Amish communities in the US

The video racked up thousands of reactions as South Africans debated culture, identity and community life in Orania

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Boeredanse in Orania has young adults and teens participating. Images: @oraniabeweging

Source: Facebook

A video of a traditional Boeredans (Boer folk dance) event in Orania, South Africa, is drawing widespread attention online. Orania's official Facebook page shared the clip on 17 July 2026, and it quickly became a talking point across the country.

The footage, captioned "Boeredanse op Orania" (Farmers dance at Orania), was filmed inside what appears to be a large hall or warehouse-style venue. Participants wore period-style dresses and formal attire while performing the traditional folk dances together, creating a festive and communal atmosphere.

A Living Cultural Tradition

Boeredans is a form of traditional Afrikaner folk dancing with deep roots in South African history. Long before formal documentation existed, movement, song, and rhythm served as tools to pass down history, values, and community identity from one generation to the next. Events like the one captured in Orania keep that tradition alive, offering participants a shared sense of belonging and cultural pride.

Beyond its cultural value, traditional dance also promotes physical wellbeing, social cohesion, and emotional expression across all age groups.

Mzansi Reacts to the Orania Footage

The video sparked lively conversation on the Facebook page, with viewers sharing a wide range of views:

@Michael Tellinger wrote:

"It almost feels like Orania is quickly becoming a unique version of the Amish community in the USA... Every cultural group in South Africa should have a core place they can call their home. Nothing wrong with that. It's quite inspiring in many ways. Go Orania go."

@Doreen Grace shared:

"In my young days we called it volks spele."

@Brandy Massam joked:

"Trying to visualise my 19-year-old son dancing like this. Have more chance of winning the lottery 🤣"

@Nonkosi Siko observed:

"They still wear 1970's outfits, sommer yhoo."

@Altha Radford added:

"Nothing wrong to have culture. Be proud of how you are and respect yourself because if you don't respect yourself, you won't respect anyone else. 🌿"

Watch the dance clip below:

More on SA dance videos and reactions

Briefly News recently reported on a groom who couldn't quite keep up with his own wedding choreography, leaving even the bridesmaids struggling to hold it together.

recently reported on a groom who couldn't quite keep up with his own wedding choreography, leaving even the bridesmaids struggling to hold it together. Uncle Waffles' dance moves during a live set left Mzansi divided, with viewers fixed on the crowd's reaction more than her performance.

A young woman's dance routine at what looked like a 60th birthday party had South Africans stunned by her skill.

Source: Briefly News