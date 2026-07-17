A South African wedding reception video went viral after the groom struggled to keep up with the choreographed dance routine

The bride, bridesmaids, and groomsmen performed a synchronised group dance at a safari-themed lodge venue

South Africans flooded the comments after spotting that even the bridesmaids were battling to hold it together

A South African wedding reception video posted on 15 July 2026 by TikTok user @gudanim is giving Mzansi exactly what it needed: a good laugh at a groom who clearly did not spend enough time in rehearsals.

The groom at a wedding missed all the dance steps with his bride. Image: @gudaim

Source: TikTok

The clip was filmed at what appears to be a thatched-roof lodge decorated with elephant and savanna-themed artwork, string chandeliers, and rustic wooden beams. The bride, in a full white ball gown, and her groom, dressed in a light-coloured vest and trousers, led their wedding party through a choreographed group dance on the tiled floor. The bridesmaids wore olive green dresses and the groomsmen were in matching light suits.

As the energy picked up, the groom's timing began to drift. While the bride swished her voluminous skirt and the rest of the group kept the beat going, the groom's moves took on a life of their own — missing cues, adding a clap where there was none, and generally marching to a different rhythm entirely.

Groom's misses dance steps

What made the video by @gudanim even funnier was the discovery that a few bridesmaids were also quietly struggling in the back row. The mood stayed joyful throughout, with the group laughing and reacting as the routine unfolded, but commenters were not going to let the groom off quietly. Watch the viral wedding dance video below:

Mzansi reacts to wedding dance fail

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

@sylvester Tlemo wrote:

"Dancing here and there 😭"

@Neo Moneoa Utloa said:

"I was stressed about the groom then I looked at number 2 😭"

@Vhuyi Setati noted:

"Can't even blame it on them being white because even my sisters at the back are struggling 😂♥️"

@Xander reacted:

"The random clapping 😭😭"

@Itebogeng_kekana07 added:

"But how are the black bridesmaids also doing whatever is going on here? 😭😭😂"

@Langelihle Shange asked:

" What is going on up front?"

Other Briefly News stories about dancing

A video featuring South Africans celebrating in Northern Ireland, dancing to Mandoza's iconic hit, Nkalakatha, went viral.

Johannesburg content creator, Percy Ntshayi, who attempted to dance his way out of a traffic fine while being pulled over by a traffic officer.

Babes Wodumo's heartwarming gesture in honouring a promise made to Grade 12 learner Angel Sithole by attending her matric dance as an official partner.

Source: Briefly News