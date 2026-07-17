A video captured strangers gathering around a graduate on a South African beachfront promenade to dance and celebrate her achievement

The clip showed municipal workers and passersby forming a spontaneous circle to honour the graduate, with the caption saying communal celebration is in South Africans' blood

South Africans online were deeply moved, saying the moment perfectly captured the spirit of ubuntu

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A graduate in a cap and gown did not expect much when she walked along a beachfront promenade. What she got was a spontaneous street party from strangers.

A graduate celebrated with strangers in a video. Image: @magaqakhanyisa

Source: Twitter

The moment was filmed by TikTok user @magaqakhanyisa and reshared on X by @kabelomohlah02 on 16 July 2026. The clip shows a group of people, including men in reflective work uniforms who appear to be municipal labourers and passersby in casual clothing, forming a circle around the graduate and her flowers. They danced, clapped and embraced her as though she were family.

The caption overlaid on the video read: "In South Africa, strangers celebrate other strangers 😭❤️ isegazini lento!" The Zulu/Xhosa phrase translates roughly to "it's in the blood," nodding to the idea that communal joy is simply part of who South Africans are.

SA graduate dances with strangers

The video by @kabelomohlah02 struck a nerve because it showed something unscripted and unplanned. Nobody organised the celebration. Nobody knew the graduate. The workers took a moment away from their day, the passersby paused mid-walk, and together they made a stranger feel seen and celebrated.

That kind of warmth is what many South Africans recognise as ubuntu, the African philosophy of shared humanity and togetherness. For viewers watching from afar, it was a reminder that community is not just a concept in South Africa. It shows up on the pavement. Watch the moment strangers stopped to celebrate a South African graduate:

SA applauds graduate

South Africans flooded the comments with pride and emotion:

@Mbalifab89 wrote:

"We alone understand the concept of Ubuntu 🇿🇦"

@tiromarc said:

"One day when you are a big shot in life, remember the blue-collar workers and petrol attendants that they make our society what it is. Never ever look down upon anyone."

@ballerslad added:

"This what community is not this nonsense of witchcraft and backstabbing"

@BathaBest21 shared:

" don't know why people leave, let us keep our ubuntu to ourselves"

@Saint__Ten reflected:

"You'll find yourself being emotional because this gesture means so much to people and we do it normally and that should tell you ukuthi we are great people."

Other Briefly News stories about graduation

A Wits University graduate turned graduation day into an unforgettable cultural celebration with an eye-catching performance.

People were impressed by a South African student who went viral for her stunning handmade graduation dress, which she crafted over the course of a month.

A TikTok video featuring a man who proposed to his partner during a graduation ceremony sparked divided reactions among viewers.

Source: Briefly News