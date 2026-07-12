A man knelt down and proposed to his partner mid-graduation ceremony, capturing the attention of the entire hall

The viral TikTok clip showed the graduate in full academic regalia receiving the surprise proposal in front of staff and guests

Viewers were split, with some calling it romantic and others joking that the proposal should have come before the degree

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A man chose the biggest academic milestone of his partner's life to pop the question, and the internet has not stopped talking about it since.

A graduation proposal sparked debate in a video. Image: @mamushka_4.

Source: TikTok

The video, posted on TikTok by @mamushka_.4 on 11 July 2026, shows a man dropping to his knees asking his partner to marry him.The two then share a warm embrace as onlookers and academic staff seated on stage watch the moment unfold.

The caption on the video by @mamushka_ read: "Mark your territory," framing the proposal as both a romantic gesture and a celebration of the graduate's achievement. Watch the graduation proposal that got everyone talking:

Proposal splits viewers

Not everyone was swept up in the romance. While many found the moment genuinely touching, others felt the timing raised some eyebrows, particularly around the question of whose name would appear on the degree. The comments section quickly became a battleground of opinions, with some defending the couple and others poking fun.

@YnKy🍄‍🟫 said:

"Brother, you're late, you suppose to do this earlier so the degree will have your surname"

@dayanah_🦋 wrote:

"She is happy, that's all that matters, all of y'all's opinions don't matter."

@🅴🅻🅸🅰🆂_🆆🅴🆃🆄🫆• shared:

"I'm not crying 😢 😭. Those who don't know what is sacrificing means are bullying 😫🧎‍♂️. This is inspiring indeed ✨ 🥳❤"

@deppy624 said:

"This is beautiful 🥰 Congratulations my girl."

@Gwaavula Sheeli Adolf added:

"Congratulations to the couple ❤️❤️❤️"

@Mom... noted:

"The jealous ones oomba aike yuupala inawenda put student card, congratulations stranger 👏"

@Hayes simply wrote:

"This is none of my business."

Other Briefly News stories about proposals

A dramatic marriage proposal that took a turn no one expected, as a man dropped to one knee in a crowded public space, only to be firmly rejected by his girlfriend.

South Africans were stunned by a man’s public marriage proposal that ended in a shocking rejection, leaving him kneeling with an open ring box as the crowd looked on.

A heartwarming proposal that took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg, where a man's surprise engagement to his partner captured the attention of South Africans.

Source: Briefly News