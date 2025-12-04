A woman’s dramatic reaction to her boyfriend’s marriage proposal at Spur went viral after she laughed, shook her head, and walked away from the kneeling man

The shocking video, shared on TikTok, garnered massive views and sparked an intense debate over public proposals and the right to refuse

Social media users were divided, many defending the woman's right to say no, while others criticised her for humiliating the man in front of restaurant guests

A man was filmed proposing to his girlfriend at Spur. Image: @madhafella

A birthday celebration at a Spur restaurant took a sudden, chaotic turn after a woman publicly rejected her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, turning a private moment into a viral spectacle.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @madhafella, gained massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who felt sorry for the man, and some who defended the woman’s reaction.

The video captures the birthday atmosphere: waiters were singing the classic Spur birthday song, and the woman was singing along, enjoying the celebration. The scene shifts dramatically when she looks to her right and realises her boyfriend, sitting next to her, has dropped to one knee with a ring. The woman’s initial reaction was immediate, loud laughter.

The man proposes at Spur

She leaned in, making it look as though she was about to accept the ring, but quickly pulled back. Shaking her head and still laughing, TikTok user @madhafella walked up and down, even tenderly touching his head in disbelief. The rejection culminated when she abruptly walked away from the table and out of the entire scene, leaving the man who was kneeling, moving back to the seat with his hand on his head and the children at the birthday party watching the scene unfold.

The woman strolled up and down the passage while the man was still kneeling. Image: @madhafella

SA debates the woman’s proposal reaction

The clip went viral, garnering 1.2M views, 76K likes, and over 2K comments from social media users who were sharply divided. Many viewers found the woman’s extreme reaction surprising, with some speculating whether she had returned to the scene to address the situation. The debate centred on courtesy and consent. Some users defended the woman’s right to say no, arguing that no happy woman would react that way to a suitable proposal. A significant portion of the audience, however, criticised her method, stating that she had humiliated the man by walking out of a public setting. Others argued that she could have accepted the proposal out of courtesy and later returned the ring privately, instead of causing a scene in front of the children and staff.

User @mine said:

"This guy looked nervous even before he was rejected, so I think he knew the rejection would happen."

User @Itss_Phile joked:

"Yeah, girls are winning shame this year 🤣🏆."

User @Sphiwe Skosana shared:

"After that rejection, I would scream and say it's a prank, baby girl 😂."

User @leshishi0 commented:

"The waiters are even laughing 😂💯. But she could have just said, Yes then at home they talk about it. Yoh! Aowa 😂."

User @picassobabyyy said:

"Everyone is making the woman a bad person when no woman who’s happy would say no."

User @Vuyani commented:

"Don't worry, my brother, God save you. God sees where you can't see means that God has a perspective humans lack, seeing things like our hidden thoughts, future paths, and spiritual realities. Remember, not all women are marriage material. Never try that again. Respect your peace."

Watch the TikTok video below:

