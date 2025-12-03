A Dubai millionaire’s wife went viral after deciding to buy a second luxury vehicle to address online followers who questioned why she only owned one car

The clip shared on TikTok showcased the purchase of a super-fast car with hard cash, emphasising the couple's strict no-financing rule

The video sparked a major debate, with many viewers celebrating her wealth while others voiced strong disappointment over the lavish spending, especially amidst global struggles

A wealthy Dubai housewife became a viral sensation after documenting her extreme response to online criticism by buying a luxury car.

The video, shared on TikTok by @malaikahraja, captured her dramatic decision to expand her impressive car collection, following online queries about her having only one car.

The woman began by addressing the most frequent comment she received: why she only drives one vehicle, her pink Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. To silence the critics, she and her husband headed to one of Dubai’s most expensive showrooms, where all the cars were priced above a million dollars in total. TikTok user @malaikahraja stressed their financial philosophy, noting that they purchased the vehicle with hard cash and did not believe in financing or payment plans.

The one-car dilemma is solved

The video captured the husband showing the stacks of cash to the dealership's agent. The woman joked that her husband was unhappy with spending a million dollars in cash for her new ride, adding that while he was smiling, he was probably crying inside over the expenditure. The big reveal was a stunning gold Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster. She highlighted its high-end features, noting that the vibrant colour was the original factory paint and that the car included extensive carbon fibre detailing.

Due to the car being a two-seater, she humorously added that she would need to hire a separate driver for her children, confirming the Lamborghini would be her personal, solo ride. She ended the narration with a relatable moment of human error, admitting she got momentarily stuck inside the complex sports car and needed her husband’s help to open the door.

SA debates the million-dollar car purchase

The clip garnered massive engagement, revealing a sharp divide over the dollar in the comments. Many viewers congratulated the woman, wishing the same kind of wealth and success would reach them. Others, however, were disappointed by the extravagant purchase, noting how many people worldwide were struggling and listing things they would buy with that money instead.

User @Isabella said:

"May this kind of wealth find me👏!"

User @Hustlebunnii commented:

"So basically, you just wasted $1 million on a car that’s uncomfortable to get in and out of, and only has two seats. You can’t drive the kids in it; it looks uncomfortable to drive."

User @Macy Li said:

"Dubai wives are enjoying life."

User @yasmeen commented:

"Good for you guys👌, you're lucky, I couldn't spend that much on a car (not that I can even afford it). In my head, I'd be like, 'I can buy 2x houses with this money,' however, I'm sure you guys will enjoy the car, and I'm sure we'll spot you on the roads."

User @me shared:

"Girl, I love this 😭🔥."

User @dayis salinas said:

"May this type of love find me ASAP."

