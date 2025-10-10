A South African woman living in Dubai shared her amusing list of cultural shocks, detailing everything from unusual local laws to the non-existent greeting culture

A Zulu woman's video detailing the surprising cultural norms she encountered after moving to Dubai two years ago captured the attention of social media users.

The informative clip, shared on TikTok by @nqo_na, sparked a lively discussion about learning to adapt in another country and a further debate on some of the norms mentioned.

The woman, TikTok user @nqo_na, said she was shocked to learn that it was illegal to wash your own car in Dubai, and equally illegal to drive a dirty car. This forces residents to hire someone for car washing services. She noted another social shock: people in Dubai generally do not greet, even when you offer a friendly greeting to them.

Comparing Dubai's cultural norms and laws with SA's

She also mentioned seeing men doing jobs not typically associated with men in Mzansi, such as cleaning homes and laundry makers. The TikTok user said she finally understood why coffee shops operate until 2 AM, explaining that during the summer, people are more productive in the evenings because the days are hot.

Another observation she loved was people leaving their shoes at the door when entering a home, and not bringing them inside. Conversely, she noted a driving custom where indicating on the road makes other drivers close the gap instead of allowing the driver to merge, questioning if the signal means something else there.

SA reacts to Dubai's cultural shocks

The comments section was flooded with reactions from social media users who expressed their astonishment at several of Dubai's norms. Many viewers said the most shocking was the law preventing residents from washing their own cars and the social custom of not greeting people in public spaces.

Some users were keen to know the cost of living in Dubai, suggesting a move to the country. Others complimented the lady’s beauty, joking that her gorgeous features distracted them while watching the video.

User @Tebello Zinhle shared:

"The greeting part really stresses me. One year in, and it still breaks my heart. Angeke (never)."

User @Zoe🇿🇦🇦🇪 commented:

"The pyjama in public, I can never get used to it. At 2 pm in the grocery store, I saw two ladies in pyjamas. My shock 🤣 ! People here are strange. At work, one lady was still training, so she would come in and not greet anyone in the office, but ask for help from the very same people she failed to greet 😂. I love the no shoes inside, though, also.

User @Themba added:

"The not-greeting part was a problem for me, but I'm slowly getting used to it."

User @SavegeZoe18 commented:

"Off topic, South African girlies are fire, into muhle yona (you are so pretty)."

User @GenieK said:

"Dubai is so expensive."

User @sho leyoh asked:

"How is the cost of living there?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

