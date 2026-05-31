Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Steve Lekoelea has called on football clubs to take financial education more seriously, insisting that players should be taught how to save and invest during their active careers.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The 46-year-old, who spent around ten years with the Buccaneers and earned cult status for his creative midfield play, reflected candidly on his post-retirement financial reality nearly 20 years after leaving professional football.

Lekoelea admitted that he did not make meaningful investments while playing, attributing this to a lack of financial awareness growing up and limited guidance during his career.

He explained that financial literacy was never introduced in his upbringing, which left him unprepared for managing wealth later in life.

“I was never taught about investment or how to save money. Those are things I simply didn’t learn at home while I was growing up,” he said.

He added that he was never encouraged to think about long-term career goals as a child, which shaped his approach to money during his playing days.

“You can’t really blame me for not investing,” he remarked.

The former Pirates star also criticised the lack of structured financial advice provided to him when he joined the club in the mid-1990s.

“I don’t recall receiving any proper guidance on saving or investing. That’s a major gap,” he said.

According to him, clubs that pay players significant salaries should also ensure they are equipped with financial planning knowledge.

“They should advise us properly because the salaries we earn are substantial,” he added.

Lekoelea further reflected on how financially rewarding his early years at Pirates were, noting that he was more focused on enjoying his income than preparing for life after football.

He recalled receiving performance bonuses and a lucrative salary, admitting that his mindset at the time was not geared toward long-term financial discipline.

“The chairman paid me well. I didn’t even really know what my first salary was. Whenever I scored, I’d get extra bonuses. That’s probably why I developed a strong attraction to money,” he said jokingly.

His experience mirrors that of many former professional footballers who struggled to secure financial stability after retirement.

Cases of ex-players facing financial hardship have been widely reported, with several going broke within years of ending their careers.

Lekoelea’s comments have reignited debate about the urgent need for structured financial education programs within South African football to better prepare players for life after retirement.

Source: Briefly News