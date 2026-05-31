Just a few days after his departure from Kaizer Chiefs, the energetic goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi is already preparing for his next role on the international football scene.

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Mzoughi originally arrived at the club alongside former Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi and went on to spend two seasons in charge of the goalkeeping department. Following the decision to end the working relationship with co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, both Mzoughi and fitness coach Majdi Safi were also not retained.

Despite the exit, the Tunisian coach leaves with a strong reputation, particularly given Brandon Petersen’s impressive form during his tenure. Petersen emerged as one of Chiefs’ most reliable performers, recording 18 clean sheets in all competitions. Even so, Mzoughi—who was reportedly open to extending his stay—was ultimately released by the club.

Next destination after Kaizer Chiefs

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Mzoughi has now secured a role with the Burkina Faso national team setup, where he will join their technical staff for a series of upcoming international friendlies. Although he had shown a preference for continuing in club football, the national team offer provides an immediate return to active involvement in match preparation and competition.

Burkina Faso are scheduled to play Russia on 5 June, followed by a fixture against Belarus on 9 June, with Mzoughi expected to play a key part in goalkeeper preparation and broader technical support throughout the camp.

Before his stint at Kaizer Chiefs, he previously served as goalkeeper coach for the Mauritania national team over a four-year period. His playing career also took him through France, Germany, and Switzerland before he transitioned fully into coaching across North Africa and the Gulf region, pausing that journey when he joined the Soweto-based club.

Mzoughi continues to maintain a close professional relationship with Nasreddine Nabi, raising the possibility of future collaboration. Nabi himself is currently being linked with a potential move to Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.

Source: Briefly News