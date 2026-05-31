Kaizer Chiefs icon Siphiwe Tshabalala has shared his thoughts on the qualities the club's next head coach should possess once a permanent appointment is made.

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The Soweto giants are searching for a new mentor following the departure of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef. The duo guided Amakhosi to a third-place finish in the recently concluded campaign, marking the club's highest league position in six years.

Several high-profile names have already been linked with the vacancy, including Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck, former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy, experienced tactician Pitso Mosimane, and Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Tshabalala stresses importance of club identity

Tshabalala, who enjoyed an illustrious 11-year spell at Chiefs and collected nine major trophies, believes the incoming coach must embrace the club's established culture rather than attempting to completely reshape it.

Speaking to the media, the former midfielder emphasised that the club's philosophy should remain constant regardless of who occupies the dugout.

"I hope the new coach quickly understands the club's philosophy," Tshabalala said. "More importantly, the club's identity must be the foundation. The coach should buy into what the club stands for, not the other way around."

He explained that when a team becomes overly dependent on a coach's personal methods, continuity becomes difficult to maintain.

"If the club adopts only the coach's philosophy, then when results don't come and he leaves, the next coach arrives with a completely different approach. That cycle makes long-term progress difficult."

According to the former South African international, Chiefs must remain committed to their core values and identity, with every coach expected to work within that framework.

Tshabalala remains one of the club's most celebrated figures, having made 344 appearances while contributing 55 goals and 85 assists during his successful stay at Naturena.

Chiefs seeking stability after mixed coaching results

Kaizer Chiefs have struggled to find sustained success through a number of coaching appointments over the past decade. The club has not won the Premier Soccer League title since 2015, although Nasreddine Nabi ended a decade-long trophy drought by leading the team to Nedbank Cup glory in 2025.

Despite that achievement, Nabi's side finished ninth in the league, marking the second occasion in recent years that Chiefs ended a season outside the top eight.

Kaze and Ben Youssef appeared to have restored optimism after steering the club back into the top three, but their tenure was ultimately cut short.

As Chiefs prepare for the 2026-27 campaign, club officials will be hoping their next coaching appointment can meet the demands of one of South Africa's biggest clubs and guide the team back into regular contention for major honours.

Source: Briefly News