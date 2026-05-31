Gayton McKenzie has demanded answers after visa problems delayed Bafana Bafana's departure to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The minister says players and coaches have been unfairly affected by the travel setback just days before the tournament

Hugo Broos now faces a race against time as South Africa's World Cup preparations are disrupted

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Gayton McKenzie says South Africa is being made to look like fools after visa issues delayed Bafana Bafana's departure to Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been thrown into uncertainty after Bafana Bafana's departure to Mexico was delayed by visa issues, prompting an angry reaction from Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. The national team was due to leave for Mexico on Sunday, 31 May, but was forced to postpone its trip after several members of the travelling delegation had not received the necessary travel documents.

Gayton McKenzie did not hold back in his criticism, saying the situation was damaging South Africa's image ahead of football's biggest tournament. As news of the delay emerged, McKenzie took to X to express his frustration.

The minister posted:

"This SAFA travel and visa debacle is embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players and coaching staff."

He added that he had instructed SAFA to explain what happened. McKenzie said:

"I have informed SAFA that I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess. We are being made to look like fools."

He also stated that action should be taken against those responsible for the situation.

Bafana Bafana's World Cup preparations disrupted

Bafana Bafana had been expected to fly to their training base in Pachuca, Mexico, where coach Hugo Broos planned to oversee the final phase of preparations ahead of the tournament.

According to SABC News, the departure was postponed because visa processing for some members of the travelling party had not been completed.

TimesLIVE reported that SAFA officials spent the weekend attempting to resolve the issue and were hopeful that the outstanding visas would be issued before a revised departure date.

The delay comes less than two weeks before South Africa face co-hosts Mexico in the opening Group A match on 11 June.

McKenzie speaks out on Bafana Bafana visa mess. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Hugo Broos faces altitude challenge ahead of Mexico clash

The disruption could affect a key part of Broos' planning. The Belgian coach previously explained that he wanted his squad to arrive in Mexico at least 10 days before the opening match to adapt to the country's high-altitude conditions.

Mexico City sits about 2,240 metres above sea level, while Bafana's planned training base in Pachuca is approximately 2,430 metres above sea level.

South Africa will also face the Czech Republic on 18 June and South Korea on 24 June during the group stage.

With the World Cup countdown continuing, attention will now turn to whether SAFA can quickly resolve the visa issues and ensure the team's preparations get back on track before their long-awaited return to the global stage.

While officials work to resolve the travel complications, McKenzie's public criticism has increased pressure on SAFA to provide answers. With the World Cup opener against Mexico fast approaching, Bafana Bafana will be hoping the focus can soon return to football rather than paperwork.

Ime Okon's loyalty message boosts Bafana ahead of World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana defender Ime Okon has dismissed speculation linking him with Nigeria, insisting that South Africa is the only country he considers home.

The Hannover 96 defender, who was named in Hugo Broos' 26-man World Cup squad on 28 May, said: "At the end of the day, I know where my heart is. South Africa is everything to me. I don't know anything besides South Africa."

His comments sparked widespread debate online, with many fans rallying behind the 22-year-old ahead of South Africa's return to the FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News