Is Madison Scarpino married? 7 must-know facts about the Fox News reporter

Madison Scarpino's profile summary

Is Madison Scarpino married?

The Atlanta-based Fox News correspondent is unmarried, and there are no reports of Madison Scarpino's husband. She prefers to maintain a low profile about her love life. However, she is rumoured to be dating Calvin Wright, a fellow University of Mississippi alumnus.

7 must-know facts about Madison Scarpino and her biography

Unlike most high-profile news personalities, Madison prefers maintaining a low profile about certain aspects of her life. Here are some must-know facts about the Fox News reporter:

1. Madison hails from Florida

Madison Scarpino, aged 27 years old as of September 2025, was born in Tampa, Florida, United States, on November 12, 1997. She holds American nationality and is the oldest of the Scarpino siblings, Anthony and Mia Scarpino.

2. Her younger brother is a baseball player

Madison's younger brother, Anthony Scarpino, is a college baseball player for Eastern Kentucky University. Before joining EKU, he played high school baseball at Christian Brothers High School.

On May 23, 2023, Anthony took to Instagram and shared pictures from high school, including the baseball team. He captioned,

Thank you Christian Brothers for the best 4 years anyone can ask for. Being able to put on the purple and gold and compete with my brothers is something I will forever cherish. The people I’ve met along the way is such a blessing and I’m blessed to be able to call them my brothers for life. 5900 Walnut Grove will forever hold a special place in my heart.

3. Madison Scarpino's father worked in the U.S Navy

Madison's father, Tony Scarpino, was in the Navy before retiring in January 2025. Due to the nature of her father's work, she moved a lot as a child, but considers Florida home as she lived there twice.

Madison revealed this during an interview with Barrett Media on December 29, 2023. She said,

I’m from Florida because I lived in Jacksonville twice. And then I graduated high school in Tampa.

4. The Fox News anchor graduated from high school in 2016

Madison attended Tampa Catholic High School, graduating in May 2016. She was a cheerleader and had won multiple awards with the school team.

In a February 2015 post, Madison shared a picture documenting her team winning the Florida State runners-up trophy. She captioned,

Blessed with a perfect team and a perfect flyer.

5. She studied journalism

Scarpini enrolled at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism. While there, she was involved with the school's news station, which helped her discover her passion for journalism.

In the aforementioned interview with Barrett Media on December 29, 2023, Madison elaborated on why she majored in broadcast journalism:

The school news station, though, that is just where I fell in love with what now is my absolute passion. Once I started at Newswatch [at] Ole Miss and majored in broadcast journalism, I figured, let’s try this out.

6. Madison joined Fox News in 2022

Madison Scarpino works as an Atlanta-based Fox News Channel (FNC) correspondent. She joined Fox News in 2022 as a multimedia reporter, based in St. Louis, covering various major news stories. In December 2023, she was promoted to a national correspondent based in Atlanta.

Before Fox News, she worked as a bureau reporter at NBC affiliate WAFF-TV in Huntsville, Alabama. She had joined the news network as a full-time reporter in November 2020 until January 2022, when she joined Fox News. She also interned at Young Hollywood in the Greater Los Angeles Area.

7. Madison is a pet lover

Madison owned a dog, Frisco, who died in 2020. She now owns a cat, Franco.

Madison broke the news on Instagram on July 8, 2020. She captioned,

There’s a million things I could say about this dog. Rest in peace to the most perfect angel there ever was. I love you more than anything, Frisco.

Trivia

Renowned journalists like Aishah Hasnie inspire Madison.

Madison Scarpino's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Final word

This article answers the many searches of "Is Madison Scarpino married?" While there has been no information about her husband or marriage, she is rumoured to be in a relationship. Madison continues to thrive as a Fox News correspondent while prioritising privacy in her personal life.

