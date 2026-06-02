A South African TikToker gave local entrepreneurs a massive gift in June 2026 when she dropped a detailed supplier list on her TikTok page. The video covered packaging, raw ingredients, labelling, and courier services, and Mzansi could not get enough of it.

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Screenshots taken from some of @chioma.nkhubedu content. Images: chioma.nkhubedu

Source: TikTok

The content creator with the username @chioma.nkhubedu, covered a wide range of business needs in one clip. She named suppliers for plastics and glass packaging, including Moco Packaging, Blakelin Plastics, and Bonpak SA.

Your one-stop supplier cheat sheet

For raw ingredients like carrier oils, essential oils, and soap bases, she pointed followers to Fun with Soap, Refined Naturals, and Faithlove Trading. AfriShine and Foamy were listed for household and personal care products like dishwashing liquid and bubble bath.

She also tackled custom box suppliers for entrepreneurs who want local options. Merrypack and Shaft Packaging both came up as solid choices that cut out expensive China shipping. For catering and food packaging, Mega Packaging and King Pack were named as go-to spots.

The TikToker also tackled the China sourcing debate head-on. She acknowledged that shipping costs are steep but noted that cheap product prices tend to balance things out. For those building their own skincare or haircare brand, she recommended Alchem Labs and White Label Cosmetics.

To round it all out, she told her followers to use Bobgo to find the most affordable couriers. The comments section lit up with entrepreneurs thanking her for sharing information that is genuinely hard to find in one place.

Watch the video below:

More Mzansi plugs

A South African content creator has gone viral after sharing an insightful tour of an affordable tableware factory shop in Boksburg.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman shared a video walking through a store at Westwood Mall in Westville, Durban, where branded items are going for a fraction of their usual prices.

A Johannesburg content creator shared a plug for cheap kitchenware and crockery sets.

Source: Briefly News