A Mugg and Bean manager at OR Tambo International Airport allegedly stole R90,000 from the restaurant

A video of the alleged theft went viral, prompting SAPS to open a criminal case under case number 47/7/2026

The suspect remains at large and the case has ignited debate about the employment of foreign nationals in South Africa

A manager at a coffee place is wanted for stealing R90,000. Images: @PrimeTimeNewsZA/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - A manager employed at the Mugg & Bean outlet inside OR Tambo International Airport is being sought by police after allegedly stealing approximately R90,000 from the restaurant.

A video of the alleged theft began circulating on social media on 16 July 2026, drawing widespread attention across South Africa. The South African Police Service confirmed that a criminal case has been formally opened. As of the latest information available, the suspect has not been found.

Mugg & Bean, a well-known South African coffee shop and restaurant chain with outlets at major transport hubs across the country, had not issued a public statement on the matter.

Theft sparks debate about the hiring of foreign nationals

Beyond the alleged crime itself, the story quickly became a flashpoint online. Allegations that the suspect is a foreign national fuelled a heated debate about the employment of non-South African workers in local businesses, a topic that has long stirred tension in the country.

Reactions from South Africans were deeply divided, with some expressing sympathy for the suspect and others framing it as a broader issue about labour practices and immigration.

See video here:

Mzansi reacts to the OR Tambo theft

Social media users were vocal, and opinions cut sharply in different directions:

@Patriot_S_A said:

"As South Africans we stand with the hard worker."

@THULIIIIIIIIII wrote:

"South African employers are still going to learn the hard way. We stand with the Zimbabwean brother."

@kwets11 commented:

"The honest hard workers are cleaning yall out, love it 😭👏🏾👏🏾😂😂😂"

@LeratoPillayZA shared:

"Well done my fellow African. Enjoy that money."

@Tsholoo341 noted:

"Ultimately, cheap labour is not cheap."

SAPS is expected to provide updates as the search for the suspect continues.

3 articles about crimes committed at OR Tambo

Source: Briefly News