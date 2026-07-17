Mugg & Bean Manager Wanted After Allegedly Stealing R90K at OR Tambo: SA Reacts
- A Mugg and Bean manager at OR Tambo International Airport allegedly stole R90,000 from the restaurant
- A video of the alleged theft went viral, prompting SAPS to open a criminal case under case number 47/7/2026
- The suspect remains at large and the case has ignited debate about the employment of foreign nationals in South Africa
GAUTENG - A manager employed at the Mugg & Bean outlet inside OR Tambo International Airport is being sought by police after allegedly stealing approximately R90,000 from the restaurant.
A video of the alleged theft began circulating on social media on 16 July 2026, drawing widespread attention across South Africa. The South African Police Service confirmed that a criminal case has been formally opened. As of the latest information available, the suspect has not been found.
Mugg & Bean, a well-known South African coffee shop and restaurant chain with outlets at major transport hubs across the country, had not issued a public statement on the matter.
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Theft sparks debate about the hiring of foreign nationals
Beyond the alleged crime itself, the story quickly became a flashpoint online. Allegations that the suspect is a foreign national fuelled a heated debate about the employment of non-South African workers in local businesses, a topic that has long stirred tension in the country.
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Reactions from South Africans were deeply divided, with some expressing sympathy for the suspect and others framing it as a broader issue about labour practices and immigration.
Mzansi reacts to the OR Tambo theft
Social media users were vocal, and opinions cut sharply in different directions:
@Patriot_S_A said:
"As South Africans we stand with the hard worker."
@THULIIIIIIIIII wrote:
"South African employers are still going to learn the hard way. We stand with the Zimbabwean brother."
@kwets11 commented:
"The honest hard workers are cleaning yall out, love it 😭👏🏾👏🏾😂😂😂"
@LeratoPillayZA shared:
"Well done my fellow African. Enjoy that money."
@Tsholoo341 noted:
"Ultimately, cheap labour is not cheap."
SAPS is expected to provide updates as the search for the suspect continues.
3 articles about crimes committed at OR Tambo
- Briefly News reported that a German man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after he allegedly tried to smuggle two women out of South Africa.
- The South African Police Service arrested two South African citizens who were caught with drugs worth R7.5 million, after landing at OR Tambo International.
- A Brazilian national was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after police uncovered cocaine worth R8.7 million.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za