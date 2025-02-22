The South African Police Service arrested two South African citizens who were caught with drugs worth R7.5 million

the suspects arrived from Brazil and landed at the OR Tambo International Airport on separate flights

South Africans clapped for the police and some painted a grim view of the condition of crime in the country

OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, GAUTENG — South Africans saluted the South African Police Service for arresting two citizens who were busted with over R7 million worth of cocaine on 21 February 2024 at the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

What happened at the OR Tambo Airport?

According to the South African Police Service, the suspects, a man and a woman, flew from Brazil carrying cocaine worth R7.5 million. They both arrived on separate flights when the police intercepted them. After an inspection, they found that the woman carried cocaine worth R2.5 million and the man was carrying cocaine worth R5 million. They were arrested and will be charged with drug trafficking they are expected to appear in court soon.

How bad is drug crime in South Africa?

The Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu released the crime statistics for the third quarter of 2024, between October and December. He noted that there was a concern about the number of drug-related crimes committed in the third quarter.

SAPS made 49, 015 arrests for drugs during the third quarter of October to December 2024, a 13.3% per cent increase from 2023's third quarter. The highest number of drug-related crimes the police detected was in the Western Cape with 21 158 crimes detected.

Gauteng had the second-highest number of drug-related cases with 10 697 cases. The Western Cape is experiencing a drug issue as the top 15 police stations that recorded the most drug-related crimes were all in the Western Cape, and 13 of them are in Cape Town.

The Mitchell's Plain Police Station in Cape Town recorded the highest number of drug-related crimes. In the second quarter, police recorded 42,561 drug-related crimes, and the Western Cape led the pack.

Drug busts worth millions in 2024

The police uncovered a drug lab worth 80 million in Douglasdale in Sandton, Johannesburg on 22 August 2024, and nobody was arrested

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Rietfontein, Pretoria, on 27 November and the police also found a meth lab worth R100 million

The police busted a R4.5 million drug lab in December in Kibler Park after receiving a tip-off

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on SABC News's Facebook page shared their views on the arrest.

Agnes Haupt said:

"Well done, Gauteng police. May you have many more successful operations like this."

Daniel Mbethe said:

"South Africa is a paradise for these criminals."

Thulani Sibanytoni said:

"Those two were just pawns."

Thabo Francis Chiccose Nthabi said:

"Well done to Gauteng SAPS. Bring them them to court so they can face the law."

Lefu R Ramatla said:

"Masterminds must be arrested too."

Brazilian drug mules arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police arrested two Brazilian drug mules at the OR Tambo International Airport on 16 December 2025. The suspects are aged between 30 and 35 years.

They were found in possession of over 4 kilograms of cocaine. One of the suspects was found to have swallowed 15 bullets of cocaine. They appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court.

