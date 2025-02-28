A teen suspect has been arrested, days after he reportedly sustained gunshot wounds in a gunfight with police and survived

Police and a suspected gang clashed in an exchange in Ntuzuma after law enforcement received intel about a planned robbery

A law enforcement team found the teen was hiding out at a flat in Sydenham Heights, west of central Durban, on 27 February

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a teen suspect, 17, who escaped a gunfight with law enforcement in Ntuzuma. Image: @centralnewsza

ETHEKWINI — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after escaping a bruising gun battle — the latest with KwaZulu-Natal police — in Ntuzuma Township.

The confrontation in the Lindelani area on Sunday, 23 February 2025, left five suspected gang members dead.

Cops track teen suspect after Ntuzuma gunfight

The men were allegedly planning to commit a business robbery in KwaMashu when law enforcement pounced.

A gunfight erupted after police arrived on the scene to find the men in a violent clash among themselves after a reported disagreement sparked tensions.

The suspects then spotted the advancing police and opened fire on the officers.

Police retaliated, killing four of the men inside their car at the scene. A fifth suspect was found dead near a stream as officers combed the area.

An undisclosed number of suspects managed to escape in a second vehicle. Later, police found two suspects being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the men were not from the area and had previously been arrested for business and house robberies in the Wentworth area.

On Thursday, 27 February, police apprehended a 17-year-old alleged gangster, who was part of the group that escaped. He was reportedly found with four gunshot wounds at a hideout in Sydenham Heights, west of central Durban.

The KZN South African Police Service (SAPS) Counter Narcotics Crime Investigations, and the Durban Metro Police Drug Team and Trio Crimes Unit, followed up on information about the suspect's possible whereabouts.

According to an X post by KZN news reporter, Dasen Thathiah, the teen had managed to get treatment at Addington Hospital and discharged himself when he realised the police were on his trail.

He has been positively linked to the crime and is held in custody pending a court appearance.

