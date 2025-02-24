Police engaged in a shootout with suspects in Lindelani in Ntuzuma late on Sunday night, 23 February 2025

Officers traced the suspects to the area and found them shooting at each other following a disagreement

Four men were shot dead following the shootout with police, while a fifth suspect was found dead later

KwaZulu-Natal police engaged in a shootout with suspects in Ntuzuma, leaving five dead.

KWAZULU-NATAL – A deadly shootout in the province has left five suspected robbers dead and two others injured.

The men were killed in a shootout with police in Lindelani in Ntuzuma on Sunday night, 23 February 2025.

Police are still searching for an undisclosed number of suspects who are believed to have fled in another vehicle.

Disagreement between suspects leads to shooting

According to Provincial Police Spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the South African Police Service (SAPS) received information that the suspects were travelling in two vehicles and traced to the Ntuzuma area.

When police arrived on scene they found that suspects were shooting at each other, reportedly after a disagreement broke out between the two sets of men.

The suspects then spotted police and opened fire on officers, with SAPS' retaliation leading to the deaths of four wanted men. EWN confirmed the death of the fifth suspect HERE.

Two suspects found injured in hospital

Netshiunda also confirmed that they found a fifth suspect dead near a stream while searching the area. Two of the suspects were also found in hospital. The men in the hospital are not from the area and were previously arrested for business and house robberies in the Wentworth area.

Netshiunda stated that the men were allegedly injured during the original shootout between suspects.

The scene is currently active as forensic teams collect evidence, but police are searching for several suspects who are believed to have fled the scene.

