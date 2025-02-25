A driver of a funeral parlour vehicle was arrested for attempting to bribe a traffic officer in the Eastern Cape

The 41-year-old was transporting a body towards Gqeberha when he was pulled over during a stop-and-search

South Africans joked that the driver didn't offer enough money, which is why he was arrested

A hearse driver in the Eastern Cape was arrested for attempting to bribe a traffic officer. Image: OJ Koloti/ Roger Sedres

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

EASTERN CAPE - In South Africa, attempting to bribe a traffic officer has become somewhat of a norm, with many cases reported over the years.

While it has become quite common, one motorist in the Eastern Cape has made headlines for his hilarious attempt to get out of trouble.

The 41-year-old was arrested after attempting to bribe a traffic official while driving a funeral parlour vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Hearse driver attempts to bribe traffic officials

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Transport Spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, the man was driving a hearse on the N2 road Makhanda (Grahamstown). The man was transporting a body towards Gqeberha when he was pulled over at a random stop-and-search.

Officers noticed that there were three occupants in the front of the vehicle, the driver and two passengers when it was designed to only have one passenger. The driver then attempted to bribe the officer with cash but was immediately arrested.

The passengers turned out to be hitchhikers and were allowed to continue on their journey.

The owner of the funeral parlour was also contacted to fetch the vehicle, so the body could be taken to its destination.

Traffic officers most associated with bribery and corruption

Recent findings by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) detailed that traffic police were the government service most associated with bribery and corruption. The 2022/23 Stats SA Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey showed that traffic officials, more than any other government official, asked individuals for bribes. This was the case in both 2019/20 and 2022/23.

Since 2023, six of the nine national surveys conducted into bribery, identified traffic police as the most frequently linked to the crime.

“Based on current population figures and recent Statistics SA surveys, it may be estimated that roughly 870 000 people in South Africa had bribes solicited from them by traffic police in 2024,” the ISS report found. That is 2% of the adult population.

The hearse driver was transporting a body towards Gqberha when he was stopped by traffic officers. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africans joke about driver’s arrest

Social media users weighed in on the arrest, with some saying that he probably didn’t offer enough.

PaYan Manare Jr Mokhosana said:

“The guy was just unlucky. No traffic officer will reject bribes.”

Terrence Tshiafhula explained:

“The strategy is not to talk about cold drinks before the officer mentions it. Otherwise, you will be in trouble. I wonder who will drive the hearse now.”

An Na suggested:

“Maybe the money was too little.”

Yung Cet added:

“They will arrest you for attempting to bribe them if the offer is lower than what they hoped for.

Clinton Shekyls stated:

“Obviously it wasn't enough.”

Louis Mosegane said:

“He tried to bribe them with a very small amount. When the money is low, they will arrest you to portray an image of being corruption-free. We know them.”

11 traffic officials arrested for corruption

Briefly News reported that SAPS recently arrested traffic officials on allegations that they had taken bribes.

On 6 September 2024, 11 officials were arrested for allegedly taking bribes from bus operators, taxi drivers and motorists.

The bribery is said to have taken place on the N1 motorway between Polokwane and Musina.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News