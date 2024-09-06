Road Traffic Management Arrests 11 for Corruption on N1 Highway, Sparks Reactions From Mzanzi
- SAPS arrested traffic officials on allegations that they had taken bribes from bus operators, taxi drivers and motorists
- These bribes have taken place on the N1 motorway between Polokwane and Musina
- Officials have been under investigation since March 2022 as part of an undercover operation called 'coconut'
POLOKWANE - The Road Traffic Management Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), together with South African Police Services, have arrested 11 traffic officers in Polokwane today
A joint operation found that traffic officers working on the N1 highway had been engaging in corrupt activity.
Officers stationed in towns and villages near the N1 abandon their posts to go to the N1 to 'earn' some extra cash on the side.
Officers demanded bribes from motorists instead of issuing traffic fines when they found fault with their vehicles or driving licenses.
An undercover operation aimed at preventing, detecting, or investigating a crime was carried out after receiving entrapment authorization from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
@DDT_PM wants them to be named and shamed:
"Arresting them is not enough; you should also tell us that their positions have been opened for unemployed graduates."
@Lethama65968810 posts pics of the overloaded vehicles that can be seen on the N1:
@nkulipp wants the faces of the 11 officials to be revealed in the photo:
"Show us their faces we want to see those criminals."
@MagnificentSha5 is a regular motorist on the N1:
"They overlook the spike syndicates on that stretch of road. I drive to Polokwane often and the only spot I get stopped is after Kranskop Toll Plaza."
@iAmSpreadlove gives a tip on where to find the next crooked officers:
"They must go to Bedfordview. On the corner of Smith Roadd and Sovereign Street. Two cops are busy asking for bribes everyday."
