SAPS arrested traffic officials on allegations that they had taken bribes from bus operators, taxi drivers and motorists

These bribes have taken place on the N1 motorway between Polokwane and Musina

Officials have been under investigation since March 2022 as part of an undercover operation called 'coconut'

SAPS and the Road Traffic Management investigation led to the arrests of 11 officials working on the N1 highway.

POLOKWANE - The Road Traffic Management Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), together with South African Police Services, have arrested 11 traffic officers in Polokwane today

A joint operation found that traffic officers working on the N1 highway had been engaging in corrupt activity.

Officers stationed in towns and villages near the N1 abandon their posts to go to the N1 to 'earn' some extra cash on the side.

Officers demanded bribes from motorists instead of issuing traffic fines when they found fault with their vehicles or driving licenses.

An undercover operation aimed at preventing, detecting, or investigating a crime was carried out after receiving entrapment authorization from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"Arresting them is not enough; you should also tell us that their positions have been opened for unemployed graduates."

"Show us their faces we want to see those criminals."

"They overlook the spike syndicates on that stretch of road. I drive to Polokwane often and the only spot I get stopped is after Kranskop Toll Plaza."

"They must go to Bedfordview. On the corner of Smith Roadd and Sovereign Street. Two cops are busy asking for bribes everyday."

