Two Limpopo police officers were caught on the wrong side of the law at the Beitbrigde border post

The police officers were nabbed for soliciting a bribe from a man who needed his traffic register certificate

The provincial anti-corruption unit plotted to catch the men with the R2 000 bribe they demanded from the victim

MUSINA - Limpopo police are working hard to clean up the streets of corrupt cops, especially at the border.

Two cops face corruption charges for allegedly soliciting a R2 000 bribe. Images: Fani Mahuntsi & Guillem Sartorio

Two police officers working at the Beitbridge Border post in Limpopo were recently arrested for soliciting a bribe.

Victim reports cops who asked for a R2 000 bribe to release documents

According to IOL, the two police officers, aged 32 and 47, allegedly refused to hand over a man's traffic register certificate and asked for R2 000 bribe to get his certificate.

The victim then approached the local police and reported the matter. Limpopo police spokesperson said the matter was then transferred to the anti-corruption unit for further investigation.

“The complainant contacted the local police, alerting them about the officers who were demanding R2,000 to release his traffic register certificate,” said Ledwaba.

Anti-corruption team traps alleged corrupt police officers

After further investigation, the anti-corruption team hatched a plan to catch the police officers in the act.

The officers were then arrested after accepting the R2 000 entrapment money. One of the officers had the complainant's traffic register certificate in his possession.

According to JacarandaFM, the two officers are expected to appear at the Musina Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 19 July, on charges of corruption.

South Africans react to cops getting busted in Limpopo

@DR_CEO_ said:

"Losing your job for a mere 2k "

@ModirapulaL said:

"Ooooooo we are not surprised by that, On that matter, they are the best."

@BhekiZulu1 said:

"The scary thing is that this is not surprising anymore."

@tngobz said:

"For a traffic certificate? Border control is a joke at Beitbridge."

