A group of brazen criminals tried to hit up a South African Police Service building in Pretoria

When confronted by the police, the 12 armed men opened fire, wounding one of the officers

The motive of the attempted robbery is still unknown, but police have launched a chase for the suspects

PRETORIA - An attempted robbery at a South African Police Service (SAPS) building in Pretoria ended with a police officer being shot.

A police officer was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery on a South African Police Service building in Pretoria. Image: Darren Stewart & Apu Gomes

Source: Getty Images

12 armed criminals brazenly stormed the building just after 2 am on Monday, 17 July.

Armed criminals tie up security guard at Pretoria police building

The group tied up a security guard before making their way into the police uniform shop. The men reportedly wore the same uniforms they were trying to steal.

The group also tried to get into a safe with drugs inside and tried to enter the police armoury, TimesLIVE reported.

A shootout erupted when officers from the forensics department went to investigate a noise in the uniform shop. An officer was subsequently shot and rushed to hospital for emergency medical care.

Police launch manhunt after robber at SAPS building

The gang fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger with no registration plates

While the authorities are still unclear on the motive of the shooting, a manhunt has been launched to bring the criminals into custody.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the police could not reveal what the building was used for for security purposes, IOL reported.

South African believe the attempted robbery was an inside job

Below are some comments.

Dolamo Dumisani asked:

"Inside job. How did the criminals know where the safe with drugs is?"

Annes Muller exclaimed:

"Totally insane what’s happening in this country."

Bongani Mgubela said:

"Not surprising. Even the police stations get robbed these days. No one is safe."

Aria Jula commented:

"Criminals want those uniforms very badly, you have to wonder why."

Levy John Matlolane claimed:

"When crime or corruption starts from within, you won't stop it... Forget it."

Vii Sivuyile added:

"They wanted weapons."

