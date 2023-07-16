The Hawks tracked down a suspected cop killer only hours after an off-duty cop was killed

The murder to place in Lebowakgomo Limpopo, but the man was arrested in Johannesburg, Gauteng

Police found the firearm that was allegedly used to kill the officer in the 33-year-old man's house

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have made quick work out of apprehending a suspected cop killer.

A man who alleged killer a police sergeant in Limpopo was arrested in Braamfontein. Johannesburg. Image: Darren Stewart & Jub Rubjob

Source: Getty Images

Multidisciplinary SAPS team brings in suspected cop killer in 8 hours

According to a statement from the Hawks, Just eight hours after Sergeant Terrence Kutullo Makgatho was mercilessly gunned down, the police already had his suspected killer in custody.

The murder happened in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, on Saturday, 15 July, when the off-duty officer was shot by attackers driving a bronze Volkswagen 7 Golf GTI.

Determined to catch the killers, the police traced the vehicle to Johannesburg, Gauteng, where it was spotted with three people inside.

Police find suspected murder weapon at alleged cop killer's house

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Matimba Maluleka, the driver was promptly arrested under suspicion of being the trigger man.

When the police searched the alleged killer's house, they found a firearm they believed was used in the crime. The car, a large sum of money and a cell phone were also confiscated.

The man will appear in the Kebowakgomo Magistrate's Court on Monday to face multiple charges, including murder, News24 reported.

