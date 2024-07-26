Kairo Forbes recently shared a throwback video of herself when she was three years old singing her late dad's song

The famous kidfluencer wore a Versace dress and sang AKA's Fela In Versace featuring Kiddominant

Mzansi gushed over Kai Kai's cute video, saying she was truly her father's daughter

Kairo Forbes sang to AKA's 'Fela In Versace' in a throwback video. Images: kairo.forbes

A video of Kairo Forbes singing AKA's hit song, Fela In Versace, had fans and the Megacy feeling all fuzzy inside.

Kairo Forbes sings AKA's song

It's AKA Fridays, and Kairo Forbes joined the fun with a cute throwback video of herself singing one of the rapper's hit songs.

Taking to her Instagram page, the award-winning kidfluencer shared a clip from 2018 singing along to Fela In Versace featuring Kiddominant (KDDO) from AKA's third studio album, Touch My Blood.

The album recently turned six years old and was celebrated throughout the country as fans and hip hop heads admired how well it aged.

At just three years old, Kai Kai was a big ball of energy singing along to her late dad's lyrics; she even wore a Versace dress to fit the occasion!

"It’s Fela In Versace weekend, baby! When I turned three years old! #AKAfridays"

Mzansi shows love to Kairo Forbes

Netizens were in their feelings watching three-year-old Kairo:

lynnforbesza trolled Kairo:

"Hela in hacace."

tonydforbes gushed over Kairo:

"Ag man, Papa's pretty Kairo Spyro Gyro just melts his heart!"

sbotee was stunned:

"Oh, Kairo, here you just decided to look so much like Daddy more than other days!"

ethe._l was in her feelings:

"Kai, stop making me cry, would you?"

campbelldee_ wrote:

"She is her dad, okay!"

nathi_sibeko posted:

"You know, this makes me wish that I could roll back the years and see her with her dad again."

Kairo Forbes dances to AKA's song

In more Kairo Forbes updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kairo Forbes' entrance song to accept her Nickelodeon Kids' Choice award.

The famous kidfluencer danced to one of her father's hit tracks and said she dedicated the award to him.

