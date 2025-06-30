Award-winning comedian Trevor Gumbi allegedly punched a mother and daughter following a disagreement

Entertainment blogger shared the story on Instagram and disclosed that Gumbi is scheduled to make his court appearance in July 2025

Netizens reacted with jokes and defended Gumbi, expressing concern about what triggered him

Hebanna! Mzansi was left in stitches after award-winning standup comedian and actor Trevor Gumbi topped social media charts for allegedly assaulting his neighbours.

Gumbi, who is famous for landing punchlines on stages, is making headlines for landing literal punches. The versatile comedian allegedly lost his temper during a heated confrontation with his neighbours, at an undisclosed date, which allegedly turned physical. Instead of cracking jokes on stage, Trevor Gumbi is preparing to face a judge in court.

Why did Trevor Gumbi assault his neigbours?

According to a report by City Press, Trevor Gumbi is scheduled to make an appearance in the Krugersdorp Magistrates’ Court facing assault charges, on 26 July 2025 stemming from the incident.

According to the report, Trevor Gumbi got into an argument with his neighbours, a mother and her daughter. The three got into a dispute about cigarette smoke entering his bedroom window. Gumbi allegedly lost his temper and punched both the mother and daughter.

Popular entertainment blogger Maphepha Ndaba shared the report on its Instagram account on Sunday 29 June 2025. The post was captioned:

“HEADLINE: It’s not a joke, Trevor Gumbi MOERED us, says neighbour 🚷‼️ South African comedian Trevor Gumbi faces assault charges after violent clash with neighbour and her daughter, says reports. Trigger Warning ⚠️ Trevor’s neighbour describes how they were moered by the comedian, that they had to open a case of assault. Gumbi, will appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrates’ Court concerning assault charges, on 26 July 2025.”

Netizens react after Trevor Gumbi is accused of assault

In the comments, netizens were stunned that Trevor Gumbi was making headlines for assault. Several netizens questioned what had happened for the Piano Love writer to lose his cool. Others defended the comedian stating

Here are some of the comments:

diormolefe asked:

“😂😂😂 What did they do? I’m sorry I love Trevor!”

neob_mahlangu said:

“😂😂But Trevor has always said he is about it lmao.”

tsepisol remarked:

“Can someone please check on Trevor, is he OK?”

sonwabile_mthembu.0 suggested:

“@macgunleashed @podcastandchillnetwork on the next episode please call this guy to explain what these neighbours did to him😂😂😂because there is no way he started them first.”

it_is_katlego said:

“He said on 'Podcast and Chill' that he worked so hard to make sure he doesn’t see his neighbours. What did they do to him? He just a nice and funny guy!”

Trevor Gumbi celebrates being sober

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mzansi applauded Trevor Gumbi after he celebrated being sober for five months.

In March 2023, Gumbi posted a photo of himself sweating after having one too many drinks and shared that he doesn't want to go back to being that guy.

At the time, Gumbi said he'd never taken a sip of alcohol in five months. Social media users congratulated Trevor for being disclipned and encouraged him to keep going.

