Mzansi stand-up comedian Trevor Gumbi took to his timeline to celebrate being sober for the past five months

The actor posted a pic of himself sweating after having one too many and shared that he doesn't want to go back to being that guy

Social media users congratulated Trevor for not having touched booze for the past five months and encouraged him to keep going

Trevor Gumbi is proud of himself. The comedian has not touched booze for the past five months. He took to his timeline to celebrate.

Trevor Gumbi celebrated five months of being sober. Image: @trevorgumbi

Source: Instagram

Trevor Gumbi posts snap of himself before giving up alcohol

The actor posted a pic of himself sweating after having one too many. Trevor Gumbi said his goal is to stop consuming alcohol altogether. Taking to Twitter, he captioned his post:

"Today, my little sobriety baby is 5 months old and we celebrate cause we’re slowly getting to bury this sweaty drunk guy, bit by bit."

Mzansi praises Trevor Gumbi on his journey to sobriety

Peeps took to Trevor's comment section on the micro-blogging app and encouraged him to keep going. They praised him for deciding to stop his bad habit.

@Deartroublegal wrote:

"Keep going. You're in the right direction."

@yungluh87 said:

"Congratulations, Trevor! I'm on day nine. Not a lot but I'm just so grateful to be sober with everything that's happening in my life. Well done!"

@selfstyledking commented:

"Congratulations, Trev. We have a pending lunch homie."

@Makwenkwe_Saul wrote:

"Congratulations bro. Is there anything in particular that helps you stay on track?"

@Theodor23536992 said:

"Five months or five days doesn't matter, the fact that you took the decision to stop the habit and start afresh - we will always be proud of you."

@raulfromearth added:

"Ntwana, I hope you know it's because you love you. You love who you want to become."

