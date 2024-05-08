Comedian and dancer Robot Boii remembered the late and talented Mpho Sebeng in a heartbreaking tribute post

The Amapiano vocalist posted an emotional video on Instagram where he and Mpho exchanged laughs

The actor and former TV presenter passed away on 5 March 2024 after he was involved in a car accident

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of yet another talented star. Mpho Sebeng was only 30 years old when he lost his life in a car accident.

Robot Boii posts video with Mpho Sebeng

South African entertainer Robot Boii posted an emotional video to honour his late friend Mpho Sebeng. In the heartbreaking tribute post, Robot Boii and the former Miseducation actor can be seen laughing and having a good time,

The comedian and dancer had no words, so he added heart emojis to his post with the hashtag RIP Mpho Sebeng.

Mpho Sebeng's family confirms his death

The former TV presenter and very talented actor passed away on 5 March 2024 after he was involved in a car accident.

His family issued a statement confirming the news, revealing that his memorial and funeral details would be communicated in due course. They also asked people to love one another.

"We ask that you continue to hold the Sebeng family in prayer. Take care of yourselves and take care of each other."

Mzansi comforts Robot Boii

Netizens noted how Robot Boii has lost his friends in the entertainment space.

musamsl:

"I hope you're okay man, so many people close to you leaving almost every year. It must be taking its toll on you, hope you're surrounded by love and support. I’m honestly exhausted on your behalf."

emmy_kgarebe:

"Eskies Eish Not that last part, "Ngiyolala Manje"sorry Man."

kidhenry said:

“You’re out here and I’m proud of you, Love you muh bouy, Ngiyo lala mina ngasok’dala keh, kodwa hayi si sonke, NA MANJE!”

temo_koena29:

"Last part?? Healing and Light RobotoRobotoRoboto."

Candice Modiselle mourns Mpho Sebeng

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV personality Candice Modiselle gave an emotional tribute to the late talented actor Mpho Sebeng.

Candice Modiselle reminisced about their happier times as friends and posted throwback pictures and videos.

