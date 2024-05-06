Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend, Noluu Ledwaba, is topping social media trends following the actor's passing

Shebang died in a car accident and has received an outpouring of tribute messages from fans and peers

A photo of the actor and his girlfriend made it to social media as Mzansi prayed for her strength during her grief

Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend trended after the actor's tragic passing. Images: mpho_sebeng

Source: Instagram

Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend is trending after the actor tragically lost his life in a car accident. Noluu Ledwaba received comforting messages from followers and other netizens who were shattered by Mpho's untimely passing.

Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend tops trends

In the wake of Mpho Sebeng's tragic death, Mzansi remembered the actor's girlfriend, Noluu Ledwaba.

The content creator had posted a TikTok photo of their cute Polaroid pictures together with a voiceover suggesting that Mpho was her soulmate.

Mpho tragically passed away in the early hours of Sunday, 5 May 2024, in a car accident in Potchefstroom (Potch) in the North West province.

Twitter (X) user sanelenkosix shared the screenshot from Noluu's post dated 31 March 2024. The post has since gotten over 45K likes, 516 comments, and 906 bookmarks on TikTok:

Mzansi sends condolences to Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend:

Netizens were shattered by the thought of losing a partner, and sent heartfelt condolences to Noluu Ledwaba after Mpho's passing:

Burnerburnerac5 posted:

"Having your partner here one day and then gone the next would end me. This is a level of pain and longing I wouldn't be able to handle."

thabile_nomlala posted:

"Sending my heartfelt condolences to her."

Thee_Cherri was shattered:

"I'm so sad for her."

ReneilweChaka posted:

"I can’t imagine the pain of losing your partner. Yoh!"

GodessOshun vowed:

"I would not wish this on anyone."

Mpho_Melz comforted Noluu:

"May you find strength to live again even though a part of you has died forever with him. I can't say it will be better, but trust God."

