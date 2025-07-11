South African controversial music executive Nota Baloyi pointed out some disturbing details about Shadrack Sibiya

This was after the Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicated Sibiya and Minister Senzo Mchunu in his bombshell

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reaction to the disturbing details Nota shared about Sibiya

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nota Baloyi made some shocking revelations about Shadrack Sibiya. Image: @news24, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Yoh, Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi did a thing after he dropped some files about many politicians and people in high places during his previous press conference on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

Recently, the controversial music executive Nota Baloyi pointed out some disturbing details about the Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya which left many netizens with many unanswered questions.

In his tweet, Baloyi stated that Sibiya has been a policeman for the past 37 years and that in 1988 he signed up to enforce apartheid and also questioned the actual jobs of journalists in the country.

He wrote:

"Hold on guys… I was born in 1990, I am 35 years old. Shadrack Sibiya has been a policeman for 37 years? In 1988 he signed up to enforce apartheid. What is the actual job of the journalists hired by mainstream media? No ways, this is a serious concern!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's revelation

Shortly after Nota shared his revelation about Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ZizinjaAbelungu said:

"Many of them in the SAPS were hired as impimpi for the Pretoria special branch."

@KamogeloMa92354 wrote:

"Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was admitted as a Police Officer in 1993 before the advent of Democracy."

@PulseOnX responded:

"That is definitely a concern."

@PulseOnX replied:

"It make sense why Paul was going crazy on Mkhwanazi, so Sibiya might be his lapdog like Ramz."

@mel_bayi commented:

"Look into Senzo Mchunu. Those in the movement will tell you about mchunu and his relationship with apartheid government."

@Mokone_Dimphoo stated:

"Apparently, he was very instrumental when Credo Mutwa got attacked. It's said he was working with Zile."

Netizens reacted to what Nota Baloyi had to say about Sibiya. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

What work experience does General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi have?

Having joined SAPS as a student constable in 1993, Mkhwanazi rose through the ranks to his current rank. General Mkhwanazi served as the Head of the Special Task Force and Divisional Commissioner for Human Resource Development.

He also served as the acting National Commissioner of Police and Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, specialising in counter-terrorism, tactical response, special operations, hostage situations, air wing, and bomb disposal. Ntsiki Mazwai said that, given his educational qualifications and work experience, it was no surprise that he was taking a strong stance against crime in South Africa.

"Given his educational background, it is no wonder that General Mkhwanazi takes a strong stance against crime, ibethiwe ke lendoda. Ayo candre deployment le,” Mazwai praised.

Nota Baloyi warns General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

In more Mkhwanazi's updates, Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi warned General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after his explosive press conference on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

Baloyi claimed that by accusing Mchunu, General Mkhwanazi had made the same accusations to Cyril Ramaphosa as the appointing authority. Baloyi warned that no one would save him when the consequences of his press statement caught up with him.

Source: Briefly News