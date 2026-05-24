TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Unathi Nkayi's reported drinking and driving saga in May 2026

The Kaya FM radio star dragged Nkayi on social media on Saturday, 23 May 2026

Fans of Nkayi defended her, while some social media users questioned Dhlomo's reaction time on X

Sizwe Dhlomo comments on Unathi Nkayi's alleged drinking and driving arrest. Images: UnathiCo and Kaya959

Source: Instagram

Former Metro FM radio personality Unathi Nkayi topped social media trends over the weekend when Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to her alleged drinking and driving incident.

Nkayi previously made headlines when she commented on partying with Sizwe Dhlomo and Somizi Mhlongo at DJ Black Coffee's 50th birthday party in Cape Town.

The singer also recently trended on social media when she clapped back at a fan who questioned her silence about xenophobia issues in Mzansi.

The Kaya FM radio personality reacted to the Sunday Times's X account headline about Nkayi's alleged drinking and driving on Saturday, 23 May 2026, with emojis.

The publication said on Sunday, 24 May 2026, that the former Idols SA judge was involved in an altercation with Johannesburg police officers after she was stopped for an alleged drunk driving, after refusing to be searched on 16 May 2026 in Robindale, Johannesburg.

The Sunday Times adds that Ms Nkayi was warned to appear before the Randburg Magistrate's Court on 18 May 2026, but a docket hadn't been placed on the court roll due to outstanding blood test results.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko revealed to the publication that the suspect was arrested during a JMPD operation and was later released on bail.

Briefly News contacted Ms Nkayi on Sunday, 24 May 2026, for a comment. Ms Nkayi was not available to answer our questions at the time of publishing this article.

Social media user @MuziNgc questioned Dhlomo's reaction time and the Sunday Times post on his X account on Saturday, 23 May 2026.

While an X user @ThetoThakane defended Ms Nkayi on his X account on Saturday, 23 May 2026.

"This Unathi 'drunk driving' story is not what last night’s poster made it out to be. SAPS is still awaiting blood test results, and she has opened a case against the officer who allegedly insulted her. But the most disturbing part for me is @SundayTimesZA saying it went unannounced to her home and office after she didn’t give them a comment telephonically. This is deeply troubling," he wrote.

Dhlomo also shared on his X account that Nkayi previously said that he (Sizwe) swore at her, and he luckily had evidence that he didn't.

Social media users comment on Nkayi's alleged arrest

@john_sukazi said:

"And the blood test is still outstanding... nothing is conclusive that she was 'drunk driving' as the Sunday Times claims in their poster."

@RamahlweJamai responded:

"They don't just draw blood. Only when the legal limit is exceeded."

@Tallman5442 wrote:

"Having an enemy like Sizwe is the worst thing ever. A very disciplined and sober individual who is as petty as they come."

@CashoutChampion reacted:

"Journalism in SA is dead! The headlines are altered to grab people’s attention."

@ChardonnayGhel commented:

"They had no business going to her house uninvited! Despicable."

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to rumours that Unathi Nkayi was arrested for drinking and driving. Images: UnathiCo and SizweDhlomo

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi and her ex-husband, Thomas Msengana, celebrate their son's 21st birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Kaya FM radio star Unathi Nkayi had social media buzzing after her photo with her ex-husband and their son was shared online.

The former spouses stood side-by-side with their son in a beautiful family photo that celebrated the young man's birthday.

Fans flooded the comments section, commenting on the former couple and wishing their son well for his birthday.

Source: Briefly News