Unathi Nkayi faced backlash from a social media user who questioned her silence on alleged xenophobic attacks

On Wednesday, 29 April 2026, the veteran broadcaster responded defiantly and urged the critic to go ahead with their threat

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting her honesty and others arguing that public figures should speak out on social issues

Unathi Nkayi responded to an entitled fan. Image: Unathi.Africa

Source: Facebook

Popular media personality Unathi Nkayi sparked reactions after clapping back at an entitled fan who crossed the line.

The incident occurred just days after the former Idols SA judge shut down a social media user who tried to age-shame her and her close friends.

Now, Unathi Nkayi put a social media user on blast after they called her out for not condemning the alleged xenophobic attacks.

On Wednesday, 29 April 2026, X (Twitter) user @sleendeel shared a screenshot of Unathi’s Facebook post. The X user’s post was captioned:

“Celebrities are tired😭👍”

The screenshot showed a post by Unathi Nkayi defiantly saying that she would not be emotionally blackmailed. The post was captioned:

“GUILT TRIPPING ME - Will never work.”

Never one to let disrespect slide, Unathi shared an interaction with a social media user, @manafrik, who criticised her for not condemning the alleged xenophobic attacks. In response, Unathi Nkayi said she had a lot to deal with and urged the social media user to go ahead with their threat to unfollow her. Unathi Nkayi’s response read:

“@manafrik I'm a single mother worried about school fees, uniform, petrol, my mortgage, my mother who lost my father last year. UNFOLLOW ME NOW, please, and thanks.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Unathi's response to criticism over xenophobia silence

On X, social media users applauded Unathi Nkayi for her calm response, while others criticised her for not speaking up against issues affecting ordinary South Africans.

Here are some of the comments:

@MasixoleBets criticised:

“Don't we also have problems? That is a lame excuse; these celebrities have influence, and they have sold out. Their silence on these matters is truly loud. Gaslighting us won't work. Instead of speaking up, they defend them. This is not a win that you think it is.”

@PMbuli76256 applauded:

“What does this person want from her? I love her response! 🙌🏾”

@chotelo_lesego said:

“This shows how we all think sometimes. Not everything is about us. People are struggling out here, celebrities or not. We’re all going through something, guys.”

@Moon_Godesss remarked:

“No, seriously, what do these people want them to do? 🙄 They are humans with their own problems too.”

@azi_ntokozo said:

“She is valid. Can't jeopardise the hustle, man. She doesn't wanna starve.”

@Mricho82 critiqued:

“South African celebrities don't care about issues that affect the majority of the people; they will only voice their opinions if it affects their livelihoods.”

@JustForTwees said:

“She had time to reply, but not time to copy and paste a supportive message? Oh, okay.”

South Africans reacted to Unathi Nkayi's response to an entitled fan. Image: Unathi.Africa

Source: Facebook

Unathi Nkayi blasts popular gym over hygiene

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Unathi Nkayi criticised a popular gym for being unhygienic.

Unathi went on Instagram and filmed a cockroach in the female change rooms, saying it was not the first time she had raised this to management.

Source: Briefly News