Businesswoman Tamia Mpisane has reportedly dumped the father of her kids and husband, Andile Mpisane

Tamia sparked divorce rumours on Thursday, 11 June 2026, when she changed her surname back to Louw on her social media platform

South Africans applauded Louw for leaving the reality TV star and footballer

SA stunned as Tamia drops Andile Mpisane's surname. Images: Andile Mpisane

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman and social media influencer Tamia Mpisane fuelled divorce rumours this week when she reverted to using her maiden surname on her social media account.

Tamia and her husband, Andile Mpisane, recently caused a buzz online when they were spotted partying together.

The pair's divorce rumours come a month after Andile's baby mama, Sithelo Shozi, announced her engagement to her Zimbabwean boyfriend on her Instagram.

Entertainment blog The Popcorn Room South Africa shared on its Instagram page on Thursday, 11 June 2026, that Tamia dropped the Mpisane last name on her social media account this week.

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The blog also stated that Andile Mpisane’s pictures have been removed from Tamia’s profile.

South Africans respond

Wellbehavedhun said:

"The marriage lasted way more than a lot expected!"

Gorgeous_zandi replied:

"Karma. And look at Sthelo, she has moved on and is now living her best life. I’m really happy for her. That’s what happens when you get married out of spite 😂🤞🏼."

Mphom___ reacted:

"About time."

Kkha_gule said:

"You can never build on another woman’s tears. Women always think that they are better than the previous one. He left Sthelo with kids; the same thing is happening to her now, she will be a baby mama as well."

Rayrayofsunshine111 commented:

"Into engiyithanda ngo Tamia shame (what I liked about Tamia), she wasn't a loudmouth.❤️Wangena kwa Mpisane emalini wazithulela wangasichomela wangabanga umsindo. She never explained anything to anyone, never shaded anyone wangaphakama futhi. ❤️🙌 So I know ngisho sekphelile she won't explain anything to anyone. 😂 I love me a quiet hun, and I love the fact that asazi lutho ngaye.🙌🙌 ❤️🔥 Some things don't last forever, so I wish her all the best❤️❤️."

Brendazuma wrote:

"The foundation on which it was established has been shaken! No money equals no need to bekezelela umfana ka ma 😂😂."

Busie_khumalo reacted:

"Took too long, sisi…. Siyakubongela 👏," (congratulations).

Mimi_amantle said:

"And deleted all of Andile’s pictures."

Truthbetolditried responded:

"Money is finished, so obviously."

Blueanaya06 reacted:

"She tried shame."

Mandell4000 replied:

"What do you expect? They were married off by his mother at a young age. Andile was never ready to be a husband! They just wasted Tamia's time. They turned an educated girl into a stay-at-home mom and wife to a husband who wasn't really a husband to her!"

SA reacts to Tamia and Andile Mpisane's divorce rumours. Image: TamiaLouw

Source: Instagram

Tamia Mpisane visits Mono Clinic in Turkey for a mommy makeover

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in October 2025 that social media influencer Tamia Mpisane caused a buzz online when she underwent a mommy makeover.

The mother of two shared photos of herself at Mono Clinic on her Instagram account over the weekend.

South Africans commented on celebrity blogger Musa Khawula's post about Tamia's surgery.

Source: Briefly News