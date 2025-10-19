Social media influencer Tamia Mpisane caused a buzz online this week when she underwent a mommy makeover

The mother of two shared photos of herself at Mono Clinic on her Instagram account over the weekend

South Africans commented on celebrity blogger Musa Khawula's post about Tamia's surgery

Tamia Mpisane is in Turkey for a mommy makeover

Andile Mpisane's baby mama and wife, Tamia Mpisane, made headlines this week when she reportedly visited Turkey to have cosmetic surgery.

The reality TV star's wife recently caused a buzz on social media when she shared that she wants another baby.

Tamia Mpisane and her husband also previously celebrated their daughter Shauwn Junior's birthday.

Celebrity blogger, Musa Khawula, shared on his X account on Saturday, 18 October 2025, that Andile's wife went to Turkey for her mommy makeover.

"While Sbahle Mpisane is crashing out, wife of Andile Mpisane reveals that she's in Turkey for her mommy make-over," he wrote.

Tamia shared photos of herself in Turkey on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, 18 October 2025.

"Day 1 post, op @monocosmeticsurgery," she wrote.

@teamskinnybae is looking after me," she adds.

South Africans react to Tamia's makeover

@PreciousShange commented:

"TamTam should have taken her mother-in-law, MaMkhize, to Turkey to get a mommy makeover as well."

@AngelLoko422341 reacted:

"Musa, but uSbahle akanamtwana (doesn't have kids yet) and Turkey eyolungisa izinqe," (Turkey is going to fix other things).

@paidabeyhive said:

"So, when are you taking your mom to get her face done?"

@Mama_Bridgie wrote:

"I know her new body is gonna bang!"

@Mzeketiff responded:

"She is too attractive. Such women, you marry them at your own risk."



@Bizlifestyle4 responded:

"Wait, aren't they cousins? Why are they a wife and husband? Unless I'm missing something."

@Freedom1241330 said:

"SARS is a small boy to this family. Same level as Guptas, Bushiri, etc."

@CashewMast2794 commented:

"SARS has already caught up with them 3 times. They are still standing strong."

@Jessica_Rarah replied:

"After her BBL cosmetic surgery, she'll leave Andile and be a sidechick to one of those crooked politicians."

@Ntulo_Entle reacted:

"Let them eat imali yama tender, 1 day SARS will catch up with them."



@MandyNgiba wrote:

"Ayibo didn't she say 1 more baby then she's doing a makeover?"

@MsValoyi commented:

"We are hungry and unemployed, we don't care."

@AfricanNapo wrote:

"Someone please share her and Sbahle's social handles. I wanna reach out to her. Maybe I can save her and give her proper love. Please!"

Tamia Mpisane shares photos in Turkey for her makeover. Images: Tamia_Mpisane

Vuyokazi Nciweni continues weight loss journey

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni underwent a mommy makeover.

The mother of one reintroduced herself in July 2025 after losing a significant amount of weight from her gastric sleeve surgery, which is done to reduce the size of the stomach and promote weight loss.

The former Uthando Nesthembu star shared an update on her weight loss journey, revealing her plans to undergo another procedure, also at a Mono Clinic.

