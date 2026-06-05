Kamo Selepe, a 22-year-old entrepreneur, achieved a major milestone for her tech startup ArcaneEdge

She posted the announcement of her win in the Mr Price Foundation competition on June 4, 2026, on TikTok

The businesswoman in tech secured first place for the Bindzu Youth Fund to win resources designated for business assets

A 22-year-old woman won funding for her business. Image: @_kamoparisxx

Source: TikTok

In an inspiring moment for South Africa's youth-led economy, 22-year-old entrepreneur Kamo Selepe secured a prestigious investment from the Bindzu Youth Fund. Her professional journey with her digital marketing agency reached new heights after she took a calculated "leap of faith." Her victory with Arcane Edge, an AI platform, marked a pivotal moment for Kamo, who attributed the success to unwavering faith.

Kamogelo Selepe, known to her audience as @_kamoparisxx, emerged as the top candidate after months of rigorous pitching and evaluation against thousands of other applicants. The funding is intended to scale her AI platform, Arcane Edge, that tracks consumer behaviour to help businesses make major decisions informed by solid data. Kamogelo reflected on her win, saying:

"Balancing school and building a business isn’t easy, and there were moments it felt overwhelming. But this experience has grown my confidence in ways I didn’t expect."

A woman bagged R1 million in her early 20s, and people were impressed. Image: @_kamoparisxx

Source: TikTok

Watch her video celebrating below:

Mr Price Foundation winner explains R1m prize

Many in the comment sections expressed their admiration for her tenacity and success at such a young age. Online users shut down some people who assumed the cash prize meant she was going to live on the money. Read the comments below:

user66132234664 commented:

"Do you know if you spend one rand, you are no longer a millionaire?"

Kamo Paris👩🏽‍💻 · Creator replied:

"Mara Chommie, why would Mr Price trust me with R1 million if I had nothing. The business had zeros already, and we’re adding more zeroes in Jesus' Name😤❤️"

Angel♤ applauded:

"Ma'am, this is a beautiful and powerful testimony that we give thanks to the Lord God Almighty for❤️❤️please don't post things about money that might put your life at risk🙈. We live in a fallen world where jealousy can be very dangerous."

flowerbaby agreed:

"Congratulations, Kamo, on your deserved win, but please be careful 🥰"

Octoberbabythebaby gushed:

"Congratulations my sister😭"

🦋 wrote:

"Ah Mara you guys don’t listen. She literally says that the money goes into business assets. It’s not gonna be cash sitting in her personal or business account."

Anita.Auden congratulated her:

"Not sure what that fund is for, but congratulations, stranger. Keep winning 🏆"

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South Africans were inspired by a woman who went from being a worker to an entrepreneur after losing her job at one of South Africa's biggest stores.

A woman plugged people with a list of suppliers to help others who want to be entrepreneurs.

South Africans applauded a woman who quit her secure, high-paying job to chase her dream.

Source: Briefly News