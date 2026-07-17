Reality TV personality and businesswoman Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, sadly passed away at the age of 91

Kris shared a deeply emotional tribute honouring her mother's love, sacrifice, and lasting influence on their family

MJ became a fan-favourite through her appearances on the Kardashian family's reality TV shows over the years

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Kris Jenner was heartbroken as she announced her beloved mother's passing. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Source: Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenner family is in mourning after losing its beloved matriarch. Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo Campbell, affectionately known as "MJ," passed away on Thursday, 16 July 2026, aged 91. The famous momager took to social media to share a heartfelt farewell, pouring out her grief in a tribute as personal as it was profound.

Kris described MJ as the emotional cornerstone of their entire family.

"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful mommy, MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."

Kris Jenner celebrates MJ's legacy

Beyond being a devoted mother and grandmother to Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and the wider family circle, MJ won over millions of viewers through her recurring appearances on the Kardashians' various reality TV shows. Fans adored her sharp wit, warm spirit, and the unmistakable closeness she shared with each of her grandchildren.

Kris credited her mother with shaping not only who she is, but everything she has managed to build.

"There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it's because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud."

Kris Jenner wrote a touching tribute following her mother, MJ's passing. Image: krisjenner

Source: Instagram

The tribute, which featured a single photograph of MJ appearing glamorous in pearls and bearing a striking resemblance to her daughter, also touched on the comfort Kris is holding onto amid the heartbreak.

"Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched."

She closed her message with raw emotion: "My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever, Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything."

Kris did not share MJ's cause of death or any further details surrounding her passing.

See Kris Jenner's tribute below.

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In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to beloved actor Sam Neill's sudden passing.

The Jurassic Park star's loved ones released a statement confirming his death and were met with heartfelt tributes from fans and peers.

Source: Briefly News