The Kardashians series has made history by becoming Hulu's most-watched TV premiere when it launched on April 15, according to reports

Kim Kardashian, her mom and her sisters are back on TV after cancelling their groundbreaking reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news with some saying they'll only believe Hulu once the viewing numbers have been released as Hulu did not provide any

Kim Kardashian and her family are back on TV. The Kardashian-Jenner girls made history with the premiere of their new The Kardashians series.

'The Kardashians' series made history on Hulu.

Source: Instagram

The new reality show became Hulu's most watched premiere in America, according to reports. The show launched on 14 April. It's a new series from the popular family after they ended Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!

Variety reports that Hulu did not provide specific viewing numbers when the outlet spoke exclusively to the streaming service.

Social media users took to the publications comment section on to share their views on the news. Tweeps shared mixed views to the report.

@LamaHall said:

"These are some beautiful women, if I have to say so myself, they can buy what ever they want, even men and women, people are just jealous of them and their money."

@Kaylalove1023 wrote:

"But the haters said they were not going to watch. Interesting!"

@BruinsGenge31 commented:

"Hope they're using the same Film crew from 'Keeping Up'. Would only be fair to hire them again."

@CommentGemini said:

"I’m proud to say that I’ve never watched an episode of The Kardashians and I never will."

@Destiny25251210 wrote:

"Can't wait to watch the second episode, excited."

@Christo41379527 added:

"Awesome! Always enjoy watching you beautiful ladies!"

Blac Chyna alleges Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner called her "stupid" & "ghetto"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Blac Chyna has alleged that Kris Jenner called her "stupid" and "ghetto". In court documents, the stunner's lawyer made various claims about how the Kardashians wanted her reality show to be cancelled.

Blac Chyna accused the popular reality TV stars of influencing E! to pull the plug on her reality show, Rob & Chyna. She filed the lawsuit a couple of years back, according to reports.

The Shade Room reports that Blac Chyna's attorney claimed that Kris Jenner apparently told E! Network management that the stunner beat her son, Rob, in the face back when they were still romantically involved.

