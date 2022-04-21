Nene Leakes is suing The Real Housewives of Atlanta team for giving her the boot after she allegedly complained about a hostile and racist work environment

The US media personality was allegedly forced off the show in 2020 and she claims Kim Zolciak-Biermann made the racist remarks between 2008 and 2017

Social media users questioned why Nene stayed on the reality show for so long if she was being treated unfairly, as she was part of the cast for 12 seasons

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes is reportedly suing the production company responsible for the show. The US media personality filed a lawsuit recently.

According to reports, Nene alleges that her racism complaints led to her being booted off the reality show in 2020. She was apparently forced off the programme just ahead of its 13th season.

The Shade Room reports that in court documents, Nene Leakes claims she complained to the executives for years about racist comments from fellow star Kim Zolciak Biermann between 2008 and 2017.

Social media users took to the outlet's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on the allegations. Many questioned why Nene stayed on the show for 12 seasons if she wasn't happy about the way she was being treated.

Some were surprised that Nene filed a lawsuit after asking to return to the popular show just a few months back.

averytywan wrote:

"Wasn’t she just asking to be back on the show last month?"

rachelsaintfortmusic said:

"I guess that’s why she was always yelling!"

mikeybbyx_ commented:

"Couldn't be that hostile, you stayed... came back... and would’ve stayed again had they not gave you the boot."

nelvana.fit wrote:

"But you stayed for over 10 years."

jtorresrosa said:

"So she stayed for 12 seasons and is suing now?"

careshabradshaw commented:

"Now Nene, you stayed on the show and stacked your coin for fifty-eleven years but now the racism forced you off the show?"

jsnyofficial wrote:

"She ain’t winning this, she was bullying the hell out of Kim… and she continued to remain on the show until 2020."

big_jefe_money added:

"Everybody sues when they go broke."

