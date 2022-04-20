Nadia Nakai's fans want her to shine on her own and many shared that they don't understand why she left Cassper Nyovest's Family Tree to be with the rapper

The 40 Bars hitmaker and her boyfriend have been trending since their alleged altercation in Ghana over the weekend

Nadia's fans shared that they don't understand why she's with Supa Mega because she's no longer shining as an artist but is now just AKA's girlfriend

Mzansi social media users have continued to question AKA and Nadia Nakai's relationship after their alleged drama in Ghana. Many music lovers don't get why the stunner is with the rapper.

Nadia Nakai and AKA continue to trend after their alleged fight in Ghana. Image: @nadianakai, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Tweeps shared that the 40 Bars hitmaker was doing well on her own before she became Supa Mega's "hype woman". Peeps claimed Nadia Nakai performs at every venue that AKA has been booked at.

Taking to Twitter, some tweeps made it clear that they want her to shine on her own instead of following Mega around. The Fela In Versace hitmaker and Nadia Nakai's relationship has been under public scrutiny since they went Instagram official. ZAlebs reports that some people feel that Nadia deserves better than AKA.

@Evidence_Shongw wrote:

"AKA and Nadia story. All I can say is there’s no fire without a smoke."

@Maduselepe commented:

"She fumbled the bag, Cassper gave her the hit song Naa Mean and made sure Bragga is available at Sportscene. Now she's just performing where AKA is being booked and people are saying she's being booked every weekend, no she's just a hype woman now."

@MagaqaLuyolo wrote:

"Her relationship is more promising than her career."

@selsyl01 added:

"Business wise, it was a wrong move. She could have kept the relationship private for some time while finding her ground, now she's just AKA's girlfriend. Hopefully, she comes with a hit to put her back on the map."

AKA and Nadia Nakai issue joint statement after assault allegations

In related news, Briefly News reported that popular Mzansi rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai have refuted rumours that there is trouble in their paradise. The couple made headlines over the weekend after allegations that the Fela In Versace rapper physically assaulted Nadia while in Ghana.

The Daily Sun first broke the story citing that a source had told the publication that AKA physically assaulted Nadia after a heated argument. AKA reportedly unfollowed Bragga and posted a cryptic message.

The couple has issued a joint statement squashing the rumours, ZAlebs reports. The statement made it clear that there was no altercation between the rappers.

Source: Briefly News