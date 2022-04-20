AKA and Nadia Nakai have issued a joint statement rubbishing allegations that they called it quits after an altercation in Ghana

The famous rappers topped trending lists when news that they had unfollowed each other on social media hit the streets

In a joint statement released on Twitter, AKA and Nadia said the reports were false, and they are both doing ok

The celebrity couple also slapped The Daily Sun with an R800,000 lawsuit for defamation of character, and they are also demanding a retraction and a public apology

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Popular Mzansi rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai have refuted rumours that there is trouble in their paradise. The couple made headlines over the weekend after allegations that the Fela In Versace rapper physically assaulted Nadia while in Ghana.

AKA & Nadia Nakai have squashed the rumours that they had a fallout that resulted in a physical fight in Ghana. Image: @nadianakai & @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Daily Sun first broke the story citing that a source had told the publication that AKA physically assaulted Nadia after a heated argument. AKA reportedly unfollowed Bragga and posted a cryptic message that read:

"I will never let another woman degrade me, ever again."

According to the Daily Sun, a source at the venue said the Supa Mega assaulted the Amai rapper in front of people. He also allegedly gave the promoter who had booked them a beat down.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The couple has issued a joint statement squashing the rumours, ZAlebs reports. The statement made it clear that there was no altercation between the rappers. The statement read:

“We have received your enquiries relating to our trip to Accra (Ghana) this past weekend.

"What was a fun and beautiful working trip where we both had separate work engagements is now being turned into a public smear campaign. What we took to be light interactions with the industry peers and associates has now been twisted by outsiders.

"Just to clear the air, there was no physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine, and there's no drama between us. We are basking in our individual successes from this amazing trip."

The Energy rapper also attached a letter from his legal team instructing The Daily Sun to issue a public apology, and they are suing for R800,000 for the damages caused.

AKA grabs bae Nadia Nakai’s butt in steamy video, Mzansi here for the PDA: “Mega is in love”

Briefly News previously reported that AKA and Nadia Nakai couldn't keep their hands off each other in a recent video. The celebrity couple, who recently went public with their romance after keeping it under wraps for months, left Mzansi gasping for air.

Bragga and the Energy rapper recently stepped out for an appearance at famous club Konka in Soweto. The Naaa Meaan rapper looked like the superstar she is in a cut-out black number that left little to the imagination and black thigh-high boots.

According to The South African, the rapper duo left onlookers drooling as they showed some public display of affection. In the video also posted by fans on Twitter, AKA grabbed Nadia's butt cheek.

Source: Briefly News