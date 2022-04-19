Nadia Nakai and AKA made headlines yesterday following a heated argument between the pair, and now rumours about the couple breaking up are circling the internet

A close friend of the couple has shared details of the incident on their trip to Ghana, revealing that assault may have been the cause of the breakup

Mzansi social media users shared their mixed opinions about the incident, with some not believing the rumours and others saying they called it

It hasn't been long since Mzansi was taken aback by the news that South African rappers, Nadia Nakai and AKA, were in a relationship. The pair also took to Instagram to confirm the relationship after months of speculation by fans. Now, reports are coming in about the couple that they have allegedly broken up and that assault from AKA may have been the cause of the breakup.

AKA and Nadia Nakai's relationship is being tested with the latest assault rumour. Image: @akaworldwide

AKA posted a picture of the two of them together in Accra, Ghana last week on a date night and Mzansi shared their mixed opinions, with some saying it will end in tears. Indeed, it seems it may well have. A close source to the couple has revealed more details about the trip the pair took to Ghana.

According to The South African, AKA assaulted Nadia Nakai while in Ghana twice, first when they were out at the venue they were booked at and again back at the hotel. The assault that took place at the hotel made headlines yesterday as the couple was spotted having a heated argument. The close friend detailed how the assault went about:

"When [AKA] arrived at the hotel, he went into a room where [Nadia] was chilling with other people and allegedly attacked the promoter who had booked them. He allegedly punched him several times and then went back to Nadia. He had been restrained and once calm, he broke down and cried."

Nadia Nakai has made a comment after several reports of the incident surfaced and denied being assaulted by the rapper:

"It never happened. I was not assaulted in any way. We just got into an argument, that's all."

The couple also released a joint statement that said:

"What we took to be light interactions with industry peers have been twisted by outsiders. There was no physical or verbal altercation. We are fine and there's no drama between us."

It is alleged that Nadia took a flight back to South Africa a day after the incident and AKA also unfollowed Nadia and followed her again on Instagram. Mzansi took to Twitter to share their thoughts regarding the incident, with @RealMrumaDrive saying:

"Ya'll gave the relationship of AKA and Nadia too much hope."

@Mbiiini said:

"Aka and Nadia relationships be 2 mins yo. Never date while you are still healing."

@TsepZ_Chizzled added:

"Well we can't really be feeling sorry for someone who willingly went to go and date a well known abuser. Nadia doesn't love herself. I've been saying that AKA needs to be canceled"

Others don't believe the couple broke up with @NombusoJennifer saying:

"Nadia and AKA have not broken up, they are just doing what Riri and ASAP did to us a few days ago. Another 'rumour'"

@YUNGZVY said:

"Nah bro AKA and Nadia are cool, you bout to catch an L for assuming they broke up"

@prow_II said:

"I don't think AKA and Nadia broke up"

AKA and Nadia Nakai booed up in Ghana in recent Instagram post and Mzansi has mixed reactions

Briefly News previously reported that Bragga and Supamega were booed up in Accra, Ghana last week Monday as AKA shared the snap of them together captioning it, date night. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in March when AKA share a short GIF where Nadia Nakai was sitting on his lap at Orthodox VIP Lounge.

Mzansi took to the Fela in Versace hitmaker's comment section to share their mixed opinions with some saying they are impressed with how AKA always manages to get up and try again with love despite all that has happened.

Others found it disrespectful that rapper had just posted his late girlfriend Nellie and within a few days posted pictures of him and Nadia Nakai.

