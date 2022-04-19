A video clip showing KwaZulu-Natal residents stealing groceries from a Shoprite truck has been making the rounds online

The looting reportedly took place on Monday, 18 April and residents say they did it because they were hungry

South Africans have been very disappointed by the looting and some have even highlighted that the looting will have a negative impact on the community

DURBAN - A video of a Shoprite goods truck being looted on Monday, 18 April in KwaZulu-Natal has been circulating on social media. The clip has garnered a lot of reactions from South African citizens, especially in the wake of devastating floods occurring in the past week.

In the clip, members of the community who live near Dumisani Makhaye can be seen helping themselves to groceries before hurrying away.

A Shoprite truck was forced to stop in the middle of the road by a group of individuals who intended to loot the loot. Image: Steve Middleton/ Facebook

According to TimesLIVE, the was shared by the Durban Metro police boss Steve Middleton on Facebook and a woman can be heard questioning what South Africa has come to.

The metro police managed to get the crowd away from the truck and several gunshots can be heard. A lot of people rushed away from the truck after grabbing as much as they could. Middleton seem proud of the police for the way they handled the situation and captioned his post saying:

"The lady says it so aptly . Excellent response Metro Police and Saps, truck safely escorted out ❤❤❤❤❤."

According to Metro Police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, the police tried to arrive on the scene promptly, however, they were stretched thin in terms of resources.

It is believed that the looting took place because residents claim that have not had any water or food for days and they were hungry, reports The Witness.

Swepersad says a log was placed in the middle of the road by a few people, which then forced the truck to come to a halt. As soon as the truck stop, community members started looting.

South Africans share their thoughts on the Shoprite truck being looted

Daniel Hiralall said:

"If the leaders in the community don't address this soon, South Africa will be seen as a place that is unsafe, and not secure to visit."

Astrid Carol Easthorpe said:

"I'm absolutely disgusted with what we have mounted to. One of the commandments says thy shall not steal. Well done to our counterparts for acting swiftly."

Gerard Chetty said:

"Come on now guys we are already in tough times and by doing this, it's just going to hurt us all later on. ❤️"

Karen Ogle said:

"Do we understand the impact this has on livelihood true ... We understand people are desperate but let us not damage our economy any further... Can food and drinks be distributed accordingly to the affected areas so people won't be desperate and resort to this desperate behaviour my community had no lights and no water for 5 whole days and not 1 water tanker it's just I was a bit fortunate to drive around hustling for some.... Well done metro police "

Nqobile Nqoer Mncwabe said:

"What a barbabic behaviour....... no wonder why we are a laughing stock in other provinces and to other tribes..."

12 Arrested for looting in Umlazi to appear in court on Thursday, CCTV clip causes division

Briefly News previously reported that Several residents have been arrested for looting in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal amid the heavy rains and floods that plagued the province. The looters allegedly made off with groceries and appliances from two businesses.

Twelves people have been arrested for looting, according to eNCA. KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the suspects were charged with business burglary and being in possession of the stolen property.

The suspected looters will appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 14 April reported TimesLIVE.

