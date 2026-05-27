South Africa is projected to see billionaire numbers rise by 40% by 2031, according to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2026

The country remains Africa’s leading private wealth hub with over 41,000 dollar millionaires

Global billionaire growth is increasingly expanding beyond Western markets into emerging economies

South Africa is projected to rank among the fastest-growing billionaire markets globally over the next five years. This highlights the country’s continued position as one of Africa’s largest wealth hubs despite ongoing economic pressures. According to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2026, South Africa is expected to see a 40% increase in its billionaire population by 2031. The report projects that the country could grow from 10 billionaires in 2026 to 14 within the next five years, placing it 13th globally among countries expected to experience the strongest billionaire growth.

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe spoke during a press conference. Image: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT

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The findings come at a time when wealth patterns around the world are changing rapidly. While countries like the United States and China continue dominating global billionaire wealth, new regions are increasingly becoming centres of major wealth creation.

South Africa remains Africa’s leading private wealth market. Data from the Henley & Partners Africa Wealth Report estimates that the country currently has approximately 41,100 dollar millionaires, more than anywhere else on the continent.

At the moment, South Africa currently has eight dollar billionaires. They are ranked among the world’s richest people at the start of 2026, with a combined net worth of R715 billion. The billionaire list for South Africa, based on the live tracking from Forbes, has expanded since the start of 2025, with two additional names now featured on the list.

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Global wealth shifts favour the US and SA

The report suggests that global wealth is steadily expanding beyond traditional Western financial centres. Countries in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and parts of Asia are seeing significant investment growth driven by technology expansion, industrial development, energy sectors and startup ecosystems.

Saudi Arabia is projected to lead billionaire growth globally through 2031 as government-backed investment initiatives and economic diversification efforts continue reshaping its economy. Despite global shifts, the United States remains the dominant billionaire economy due to its concentration of multinational corporations and technology giants. South Africa’s projected billionaire growth arrives against a complex local backdrop that includes infrastructure constraints, economic challenges and slow growth rates.

Financial analysts have increasingly pointed to private capital concentration, entrepreneurship and investment expansion as key drivers behind wealth creation trends globally. The latest findings reflect broader shifts in international wealth generation, with emerging markets increasingly becoming important contributors to future billionaire growth.

Skyline view of Cape Town and Table Mountain from Helicopter. Image: Allan Baxter

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