A South African e-hailing driver shared a dashcam-style video showing a passenger walking away without paying for her ride

The Bolt driver posted the clip on TikTok on 14 July 2026, with on-screen text reading 'R30 gone kanje' conveying his frustration

South Africans flooded the comments with advice on how drivers can protect themselves from fare dodgers

A South African Bolt driver got more than he bargained for on 14 July 2026. A passenger walked away from his vehicle without paying her R30 fare, and he caught the whole thing on camera.

An e-hailing driver shared an issue with a customer not paying. Image: @ehailing.driver8/ TikTok / Cottonbro studio / Pexels

Source: UGC

The clip was posted and filmed from inside the car. It shows a street scene with the passenger walking toward a nearby storefront after her ride. The text read "R30 gone kanje 😭" and "life of a bolt driver," capturing the small but stinging reality of gig-economy work in South Africa.

For many drivers, incidents like the one in the video by @ehailing.driver8 are not isolated. The post struck a nerve because fare skipping, even for small amounts, chips away at earnings that many drivers depend on daily. Watch the clip that got South Africa talking:

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Mzansi tells driver to change how he works

South Africans in the comments were split between sympathy and practical advice:

@mnothomantoa asked:

"Guys, why don't you just make them pay before the trip?"

@Vuyelwa Nkanyezi860 wrote:

"Change the rules, pay before the ride. Passengers are taking you for a ride 💔"

@Mrs Nkabs laughed:

"Hai brother, seriously, they relieve themselves and don't pay"

@Pru👩🏼‍🏫 kept it short:

"Strictly card my guy"

@thatomixtape warned:

"This e-hailing thing will one day land us in jail 😔"

@JustCueNje shared:

"It was R50 for me yesterday"

Other Briefly News stories about e-hailing drivers

A South African woman bravely confronted her e-hailing driver for texting while driving, showcasing the importance of passenger safety.

Details about a shocking incident involving an e-hailing driver who was hijacked and robbed at night, as captured in alarming dashcam footage, went viral.

A heart-wrenching incident involving a Rustenburg e-hailing driver who carried the weight of a teenage girl's tragic death in his car, deeply affecting him since the day it happened.

Source: Briefly News