A South African woman posted a TikTok video showing her calmly telling her e-hailing driver to stop texting while he was driving her home

She used polite language throughout the exchange, thanking the driver and explaining that his phone use during the ride made her feel unsafe

Mzansi flooded the comment section with praise for her tone, with many admitting they would have handled the same situation very differently

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @angelic.mafadza

Source: TikTok

A South African woman confronted her e-hailing driver for texting while he drove her. She posted the clip on TikTok on 16 July 2026, and it went viral fast.

The woman, known online as @angelic.mafadza, asked the driver to stop texting during the trip. She stayed calm and polite while raising her concern about his phone use. Mzansi quickly reacted to her approach, praising her manners and her courage.

Woman’s calm request wins hearts online

The short clip does not show the driver on his phone during the trip. However, she speaks up and asks him to focus on the road instead. Her tone stays gentle throughout the short exchange captured on camera.

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Many South Africans said they would have reacted differently in her position. Some joked that they would rather risk a crash than confront a stranger driver. Others pointed out how she balanced firmness with respect during the exchange.

One user said the driver listened because of the TikToker's tone. Another shared a similar story about asking a taxi driver to slow down. The comment section quickly filled with people sharing their own e-hailing experiences.

Several people admitted they often stay quiet out of fear of upsetting drivers. Her video reminded many that safety should come first during any ride.

Road safety remains a major concern for South Africans using e-hailing services daily. Passengers often feel unsure about speaking up when they notice risky driving behaviour.

Watch the TikTok video:

More stories involving e-hailing drivers

A Rustenburg e-hailing driver shared the story of a teenage girl who died in his car during a trip in Thabani around 2020 or 2021.

A Gauteng woman recorded an e-hailing driver allegedly questioning her nationality and language during a ride in Pretoria.

E-hailing drivers in Chatsworth, Durban, say they were assaulted over the weekend and are calling for urgent police action.

Source: Briefly News